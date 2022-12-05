Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a "corner crossing" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming's land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
aspenpublicradio.org
Report: Mountain West states lag in traffic safety
The Mountain West needs to make lots of improvements in highway and auto safety, according to a new report. A safety advocacy group released a “roadmap” this week ranking each state on several indicators in an effort to reduce traffic deaths. Every state in the region was given either a “caution” or “danger” rating, meaning the group sees a major need for tougher laws.
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
eastidahonews.com
‘Taylor Swift for hunters’: Idaho Fish and Game tag system crash sparks anger
(Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho Department of Fish and Game hunting tag sale last week led to backlash from out-of-state residents who said the slow website, high demand and system crashes were akin to the debacle created last month when Ticketmaster struggled to meet demand for tickets to Taylor Swift’s latest tour.
The Best Place To Live In Wyoming
Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
aspenpublicradio.org
Colorado AG to lead a multi-state investigation of proposed Kroger/Albertsons merger
On Thursday November 8, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser pushed for a Washington State court judge to block Albertsons’ $4 billion payout to its investors while the company’s merger with Kroger is under review. Weiser’s office is leading a multi-state investigation of the proposed grocery chain merger.
cowboystatedaily.com
Sig Sauer Suckfest? Not So Fast, Wyoming Gun Enthusiasts Say
Although 20 self-described gunshot victims have filed a lawsuit against gun maker Sig Sauer claiming defective pistols caused their injuries, some Wyoming gun enthusiasts say they haven't lost trust in the brand. "I've never had any problem with Sig, and...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho bear biologist resigns over grizzly killings, conservation group says
Idaho’s top grizzly bear biologist has resigned over the killing of a bear and her cubs in eastern Idaho this fall, as first reported by the Jackson Hole News & Guide. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed a grizzly sow and two cubs in early November near Tetonia, northwest of Driggs, and community outcry quickly followed.
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Idaho’s Second Most Popular Religion? Not Having One
Idaho is, and has been known for some time as, a red and conservative state. While the Boise area is pretty diverse, Idaho as a whole is pretty consistent. Especially when it comes to religion. It'll come as no surprise to you that most people in Idaho identify as Christian....
Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack
Former state Rep. Hy Kloc, a Democrat who represented Boise in the Idaho Legislature from 2013 to 2018, died Tuesday night from a heart attack, according to an announcement from the Idaho House and Senate Democrats. He was 75. Kloc was born to Polish parents in Essen, Germany, in 1947 in a camp for people […] The post Former Idaho Democratic legislator dies from heart attack appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
cowboystatedaily.com
Are Kids Really Going Hungry In Wyoming?
As an elementary school teacher, Chris Galagan has seen firsthand the effect of hunger on her students. While some children come to school Monday mornings well-rested and focused, others arrive irritable, tired and distracted. The behavior of Galagan's students, she said, in many ways reflects their conditions at home.
Post Register
Multiple Districts calling a snow day
While the Treasure Valley received less snow than predicted, multiple school districts across Idaho and Oregon are calling in snow days. The Basin School District received around 6-8 inches in Idaho City and more in the subdivisions. The roads are too hazardous to drive so a snow day was called.
Top 10 Most Affordable Towns in Idaho for Raising a Family
Why is everything so much more expensive?! Well, we know why but we don’t have to get into that. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for families to afford comfortably living in Idaho. Everything is more expensive, cost of living has escalated, and most of us aren’t making any more money than we were before.
Kemmerer Gazette
Measom performs SW Wyoming's first spine jack procedure
Wanda Kaynor was in a significant amount of pain after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of a buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. At the time, she said, “I didn’t think I was going to make it.” Kaynor attempted a few remedies before visiting Dr. Jake Measom at Evanston Regional Hospital (ERH.)
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Botulism Death Appears To Be Isolated, Source Remains Elusive
A Jackson man's death from botulism appears to be an isolated incident, although the exact source of the contamination that sickened him hasn't been determined, says a spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health. Hans Russell, 56, died Wednesday...
Do You Recognize Any of Idaho’s 11 Most Wanted Criminals?
When we ask people why they love living in Idaho, “feeling safe” is usually among the top answers. Many of us feel very safe in the communities we live in and that’s why when a tragedy like the Michael Vaughan disappearance, the University of Idaho murders or the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting happens, it rocks us to the core. “Things like this don’t happen here,” we tell our friends and family members who reach out to check in when those stories go national.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wyoming and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse sin Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
