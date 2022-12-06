ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

REVEALED: Late 'Fame' Star Irene Cara Was A 'Recluse' Who 'Didn't Talk To Anyone' Before Her Mysterious Death At 63

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LHbg4_0jZFhkOv00
Mega

Neighbors of Irene Cara , who mysteriously passed away last month at the age of 63, recently revealed the late singer and actress lived like a “recluse” in the days leading up to her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Although Cara’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, her passing was announced on November 25 after she was found deceased in her Largo, Florida home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VUZvF_0jZFhkOv00
MDA TELETHON/YOUTUBE

Now, neighbors who lived nearby to the Fame and Sparkles actress have spoken out to claim Cara “didn’t talk to anyone” in the weeks and months leading up to her sudden passing.

“She was a recluse. She didn’t talk to anyone,” Roseann Nolan , a neighbor who lived across the street from Cara, told the New York Post on Monday. “I didn’t even know it was her living there until a few years ago. It was the best-kept secret ever.”

Another neighbor, Maria Contreras , told the outlet how she regularly attempted to befriend Cara over the years – even before Contreras knew Cara was the famous singer of such hits as Flashdance... What a Feeling and Fame .

“I’d text her or call her to invite her to come for a walk but I wouldn’t hear back for days,” the neighbor, who lived right next door to Cara, said. “And she’d never call back using her cellphone. She called from her computer because she was worried about privacy. She didn’t look well and she said she had health issues.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8Ioz_0jZFhkOv00
MDA TELETHON/YOUTUBE

“But no one, including him, ever went inside her house,” Contreras continued, referencing a man who mowed Cara’s lawn. “She greeted you outside by the garage.”

“She got very angry with me when I took down a fence between our houses because I wanted to put a new one up. She sent me such crazy messages that I saved them on my phone,” the neighbor added. “She was worried that she wouldn’t be safe with the fence down, even for a day.”

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported , Cara’s autopsy was completed on November 30. But while the Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo confirmed the completion of Cara’s autopsy to this outlet nearly one week ago, the autopsy results have not yet been released to the public.

Betty McCormick , Cara’s manager of almost 20 years, stressed that neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the star’s sudden passing. McCormick also ruled out suicide, although Cara’s manager did reveal Cara “struggled” during the Covid-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpsR6_0jZFhkOv00
MDA TELETHON/YOUTUBE

“She was very afraid of getting the virus,” McCormick told the Post. “She really struggled during that period.”

Besides winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for Flashdance in 1984, Cara was also a celebrated actress both in film, television and on stage.

“I don’t mean to sound immodest — but I’d never had any doubt that I’d be successful, nor any fear of success,” Cara said in 1985 at the height of her fame and 37 years before her death last month. “I was raised as a little goddess who was told she would be a star.”

Comments / 30

Damien Toler
2d ago

She got ripped off financially by crooked record label executives and managers in her 20's but I have a feeling that somebody violated her physically at a very young age...she had been in show business since she was a little girl...a triple threat...she could dance , sing, and act...from Broadway to the music industry, TV, and films...she was a force to reckoned with!

Reply(8)
14
Candice B. Bradley
2d ago

God bless her soul and spirit, she didn't owe you neighbors anything, Show some respect, and far as her family is concerned they don't owe folk any information about her autopsy results, May she rest in peace ✌️,

Reply
5
Sheree Jenkins
2d ago

Why is it that no one shows interest in people until they crossover, then everyone has something to say, show a person u love them whiles they r here, so they can receive it and appreciate it

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose

Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
LARGO, FL
musictimes.com

Irene Cara's Death and the Broken Promise Revealed

Irene Cara may have had just a few hits from her discography as a recording artist, but little did she know that the impact she would be making for other people would be big and would last a lifetime. Amid the actress' death, Rob Watson published an article under the...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
RadarOnline

'I Am Truly Sorry': Kirstie Alley Refused To Meet Woman Who Killed Her Mother In Car Crash

The woman who killed Kirstie Alley's mom while driving drunk in 1981 begged to meet the late Cheers star years before the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned."That night is always on my mind and I'm so sorry for what happened," Cherrie White, who is now a grandmother, revealed in 2019. "I wish I could go back and change everything, but I cannot."Cherrie was working at the Boeing aircraft plant in Wichita, Kansas, and going through a messy divorce when she had a few drinks on the way home on October 23, 1981, and slammed into a car carrying Kirstie's parents.The...
KANSAS STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Famed R&B Singer Dies

Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
RadarOnline

'An Affair Of The Heart': Kirstie Alley Believed Patrick Swayze Was The 'One That Got Away' Up Until Her Death

Reunited in the sky. Late Cheers actress Kirstie Alley had two husbands and once claimed she was crazy about John Travolta, but for decades, sources said she allegedly carried a secret torch for Dirty Dancing hunk Patrick Swayze, RadarOnline.com has learned. While she once called Travolta "the love of her life," the legendary actress — whose surprising death was revealed on Monday after a secret battle with colon cancer — described Swayze as "the one that got away" and truly believed they would have been together until his 2009 death at the age of 57 if things worked out differently."Kirstie says...
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
New York Post

Woman suddenly drops dead while working out at gym in shocking video

A 28-year-old woman unexpectedly dropped dead while working out at a gym in Ecuador. The woman — who was identified as Betsy Dayana Jaramillo Ramírez — is believed to have suffered a heart attack at Zona Muscular gym in Santa Rosa, El Oro province, on Nov. 29. Ramírez was captured on the gym’s video footage doing squats and weightlifting when she suddenly stopped and fell forward, face-planting on the floor. Other gym-goers, most of them women, rushed to help Ramírez. They sat her in the recovery position while continuously checking her pulse until paramedics arrived. Ramírez was rushed to Santa Teresita Hospital but arrived with no signs of life. Doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Police and doctors have yet to issue a cause of death, however, it is believed that Ramírez suffered a heart attack. Family members say that the young woman frequented the gym where she collapsed.
RadarOnline

Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show

Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RadarOnline

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
toofab.com

NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old

On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

148K+
Followers
4K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy