Turnto10.com
Rhode Island served temporary restraining order over homeless encampment at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state of Rhode Island was served a temporary restraining order Thursday night over a homeless encampment outside the State House. The state earlier this week set a deadline of 9 a.m. Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds. It's not clear...
Turnto10.com
'It's the citizens' property': NBC 10 speaks with local attorney representing the unhoused
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — In a last-ditch effort to stop the sweeps, Warwick attorney Richard Corley is going toe to toe with the state of Rhode Island. The state set a deadline earlier this week of 9 a.m. on Friday for people living in tents to vacate the grounds.
Turnto10.com
Judge grants temporary restraining order for unhoused encampment
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The state said leave, but a judge on Friday said stay. A group of homeless people can keep sleeping outside the State House for now. Dozens were outside the State House asking the state to let those camping out to be able to stay. Earlier...
mybackyardnews.com
CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB
PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
Turnto10.com
Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot
The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
Turnto10.com
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans
(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
Two people indicted in MassHealth fraud
An Essex County Grand Jury has indicted two persons in a scheme to bill MassHealth for services they did not provide.
Turnto10.com
Brawl breaks out at Providence sports bar
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brawl broke out at the Sport and Leisure bar in Providence late Friday night. A bouncer tells NBC 10 that a fight broke out around midnight and caused the bar to shut down early. NBC 10 has reached out to Providence police on whether...
motifri.com
Uprise RI: Community leaders accuse PVD Public Schools of retaliation and discrimination
Pilar McCloud, David Morales, and Ty’Relle Stephens. Community members gathered in front of the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) offices on Westminster Street in PVD on Tuesday morning to express their concern regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district. Pilar McCloud, CEO and Founder of A Sweet Creation Youth Organization began the press conference by saying that she was representing families, students, legislators, community organizations, and other community members.
Turnto10.com
Bristol asks public for information after a rash of vandalism
(WJAR) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of vandalism was reported. The department said the vandalism has happened in the downtown area of Hope Street. On social media, the department shared images of what appeared to be graffiti written on...
ABC6.com
Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
Valley Breeze
Mayor as she's sworn back in: The people spoke loud and clear
WOONSOCKET – Sworn in to a standing ovation at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, returning Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was previously removed from office by the City Council, said the event marked a new day in the city, one where officials will work together as one for the good of the people.
ABC6.com
Person caught illegally ‘occupying space’ inside residence hall at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A person was arrested over the weekend after illegally “occupying space” inside a residence hall at Brown University. Brian Clark, a spokesperson for the university, told ABC 6 News that a student called the Department of Public Safety Sunday after they saw a “suspicious person” in their dorm hall.
Turnto10.com
Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal
BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects
BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island loves Brazilian Food: Here’s what else Rhode Island Google’d in 2022
The Providence, RI area was the only place in the United States that had “Brazilian food” as its top trending “near me” search in 2022, according to Google’s recently-released Local Year in Search 2022 data. Google rolls all of Rhode Island, including Newport, into its...
ABC6.com
‘There was a man in my closet’: More students come forward at Brown University
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — More students at Brown University came forward about a man broke into their dorm at Wayland Hall. This time, they found him in the closet. The roommate — who wished to remain anonymous — explained the terrifying moments she ran into the man Tuesday.
