Pawtucket, RI

mybackyardnews.com

CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB

PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Hopkinton man is 3rd Rhode Islander charged in Jan. 6 riot

The FBI said Wednesday that it arrested a Rhode Island man accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Boston Division said William Cotton, 53, of Hopkinton, was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.
HOPKINTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announces inauguration plans

(WJAR) — The mayor-elect of Providence has announced his plans for his inauguration in early January. Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley plans to be sworn in on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Providence Public Library. The ceremony is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:00 p.m., according to...
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Man Charged With Embezzling Over $1 Million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A New Bedford man has been arrested and charged with fraud and aggravated identity theft in federal court in Providence after allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from a Warwick company. The U.S. Department of Justice says 47-year-old Juan Hicks worked as the IT director for...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newsnationnow.com

Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply

(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Brawl breaks out at Providence sports bar

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A brawl broke out at the Sport and Leisure bar in Providence late Friday night. A bouncer tells NBC 10 that a fight broke out around midnight and caused the bar to shut down early. NBC 10 has reached out to Providence police on whether...
PROVIDENCE, RI
motifri.com

Uprise RI: Community leaders accuse PVD Public Schools of retaliation and discrimination

Pilar McCloud, David Morales, and Ty’Relle Stephens. Community members gathered in front of the Providence Public School Department (PPSD) offices on Westminster Street in PVD on Tuesday morning to express their concern regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district. Pilar McCloud, CEO and Founder of A Sweet Creation Youth Organization began the press conference by saying that she was representing families, students, legislators, community organizations, and other community members.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bristol asks public for information after a rash of vandalism

(WJAR) — The Bristol Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a rash of vandalism was reported. The department said the vandalism has happened in the downtown area of Hope Street. On social media, the department shared images of what appeared to be graffiti written on...
BRISTOL, RI
ABC6.com

Man arrested at Brown University for sneaking into dorms identified

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man charged with staying inside a Brown University dorm without permission has been identified. Thony Greene was charged with unlawful breaking and entering and willful trespass. Greene, who’s 27 years old, is accused of staying in the basement of the dormitory for a elongated...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Mayor as she's sworn back in: The people spoke loud and clear

WOONSOCKET – Sworn in to a standing ovation at the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Tuesday, returning Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who was previously removed from office by the City Council, said the event marked a new day in the city, one where officials will work together as one for the good of the people.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Crane worker dies at South Boston terminal

BOSTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A crane worker died while on the job in South Boston. Massachusetts State Police say a 58-year-old Methuen man was working on the Conley Terminal around 9:45 a.m. Friday morning when he either fell or collapsed from a platform. Officers say his jacket got caught...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Bristol police searching for vandalism suspects

BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Bristol police are investigating reports of vandalism in the downtown area of Hope Street. Police released three images of graffiti on Friday. Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 service or by calling (401) 254-2229.
BRISTOL, RI

