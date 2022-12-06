ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
visitdetroit.com

Best Shopping in Downtown Detroit

When you visit Detroit, you’ll find tons of shopping opportunities whether you’re looking to support small local businesses or find deals on some of your favorite brands. There are hundreds of stores at shopping malls across the region and even a whole historic avenue dedicated to luxury fashion. But if you’re looking for something in the heart of downtown, just a short walk or Q-Line ride from your hotel, check out these stores and enjoy your shopping spree!
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Get Festive with these Metro Detroit Holiday Attractions

The holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year in metro Detroit, and there are events throughout the area to keep people jolly and happy throughout the often cold and miserable weather. Below are some of the best holiday events throughout the area. Downtown Detroit Holiday Attractions. There...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Are These Still The 10 Best Restaurants In Detroit?

Restaurant Reviews Worldwide has named ten Detroit restaurants as the city's best, but are they still the best the Motor City has to offer?. There are certainly more than ten great places to eat in Detroit, and this particular list does not even name any of the city's authentic Mexican restaurants. Please also note this list was made in May of 2021. A lot can change in a year. There may be some new restaurants that deserve to be on this list in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Livonia Family Decorating Their Yard With Christmas Dinosaurs

Normally dinosaurs aren't the first thing that comes to mind when anyone asks you about what kind of decorations you're gonna use for Christmas, but Thomas and Jackie McBride are doing something truly unique with their yard. On display 24/7 at 18115 Middlebelt Rd in Livonia, the family may have just started a new trend, although they are known as the Dinosaur House around the neighborhood, as they've also done this during Halloween. Their new Brontosaurus goes well with the Stegosaurus, Triceratops, and many Tyrannosaurus Rex blow-ups, as Thomas said what the inspiration was behind the idea to decorate with dinos:
LIVONIA, MI
US 103.1

Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board

Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
seenthemagazine.com

Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend: 12/8 to 12/11

December 8 - 11 Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, Lighthouse Artspace Detroit. Enjoy this holiday favorite in a whole new and magical way! This classic tale is brought to life with large scale immersive projections set to the enchanting music by Tchaikovsky. Meet a life size Nutcracker, explore countless photo ops and more. For more information and to purchase your tickets visit immersive-nutcracker.com.
DETROIT, MI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights is a city in Macomb County, Michigan, one of the primary suburbs of Detroit. Because it’s a suburb, many of Sterling Heights attractions are geared toward family activities. Most of these are urban activities that boost the bustling economy of Sterling Heights and neighboring Detroit. For instance,...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ecurrent.com

Shop Local and Find Unique Gifts at Tiny Expo on December 10th

Are you still looking for the perfect gift for that special someone this holiday season? Well, have no fear, Ann Arbor District Library’s Tiny Expo is here (almost…coming 12/10)!. This shopping extravaganza features over 40 local artisans and crafters selling handmade wares all in one convenient location –...
ANN ARBOR, MI

