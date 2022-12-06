ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonewood, WV

Ricky Dean
3d ago

I've seen a lot of police pursuits happening recently. Some stories or reports tell the reason the police were initiating the stop and others do not. Personally, I believe the reason for the stop is somewhat important. if a driver is blatantly disobeying a law with their driving or with their vehicle (dead inspection, registration, etc) then police have every right to perform a stop. What confuses me is the frequency with which officers perform stops for "faulty equipment" and somehow that's the least of the issues once the stop is initiated.I was driving home from working night shift at a hospital and was stopped by an officer I passed going the opposite way. He did a u turn in the middle of a main street for a registration light. How could he see my registration lights from being in front of me in the opposite lane at 6am? His vision through a side mirror must've been impeccable to see a tiny light out and deem it such a threat that he made a dangerous U-turn to chase me down.

WDTV

Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Man arrested on firearms theft charge

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - One person has been arrested on a firearms theft charge. According to a statement from MPD, at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, five firearms were reported stolen out of a residence on Lancaster Street. A suspect was identified and yesterday afternoon Marietta Police Detectives Linscott and Young along with agents of the Major Crimes Task Force, BCI, and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jory A. Clark, 36, on a warrant for felony theft of firearms. Officers searched a residence in The Plains, Ohio and recovered three of the five stolen firearms.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Arrests made in Marietta knife point robbery

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple arrests were made in connection with a knife point robbery in Marietta. The Marietta Police Department investigated a report from Monday of a man being robbed at knife point. According to the statement from MPD, at 6:21 p.m. the man was held up by two...
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Man, student killed in dirt bike wrecks

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — A man and a teenager were killed in a crash of a dirt bikes Wednesday evening in Marshall County. The victims are identified as Charles Donnely, 40, and a 16-year-old, who was a student at John Marshall High School. The wreck occurred at just after 5:30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man charged following police pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man who was allegedly “high” has been charged after leading police on a pursuit in Harrison County last week. Officers saw a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Jamey Ritchie, Jr., of Clarksburg, speeding on Meigs Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Morgantown man admits to federal firearm charges

A man who reportedly fired a gun during a dispute at a Morgantown bar this summer has admitted to federal charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Morgantown police arrested 31-year-old Reece Shepard after responding to reports of shots fired near Walnut Street. Officers reviewed surveillance footage in the...
MORGANTOWN, WV

