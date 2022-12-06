I've seen a lot of police pursuits happening recently. Some stories or reports tell the reason the police were initiating the stop and others do not. Personally, I believe the reason for the stop is somewhat important. if a driver is blatantly disobeying a law with their driving or with their vehicle (dead inspection, registration, etc) then police have every right to perform a stop. What confuses me is the frequency with which officers perform stops for "faulty equipment" and somehow that's the least of the issues once the stop is initiated.I was driving home from working night shift at a hospital and was stopped by an officer I passed going the opposite way. He did a u turn in the middle of a main street for a registration light. How could he see my registration lights from being in front of me in the opposite lane at 6am? His vision through a side mirror must've been impeccable to see a tiny light out and deem it such a threat that he made a dangerous U-turn to chase me down.
