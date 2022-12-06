Idaho Community Foundation grants almost $72k through Bistline Foundation Fund

Read full article on original website
Bannock County sports stadium project up in the air due to COVID stimulus fund restrictions
It appears Bannock County has struck out with its plan to use federal stimulus money to help fund the construction of a $20 million multi-use sports facility in the Pocatello area. Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that funding the construction of a new sports stadium is not an approved use of COVID-19 relief funds, according to the most recent guidance from the federal government that went into effect in April. ...
Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert
The Idaho Falls Choralaires are preparing for their holiday concert. The post Idaho’s oldest women’s choir to hold free holiday concert appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
State Commission Approves Two New Charter Schools
IDAHO - There were a lot of smiles and pats on the back as parents, educators, community members and organizers departed the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s meeting Thursday. The commission approved two new charter schools, one in Lewiston and one outside of Eagle in the Avimor subdivision; a...
Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general
Attorney General Lawrence Wasden will be stepping down at the end of the year, after providing 33 years of dedicated service in the AG’s office. I hired Lawrence in 1989 to perform legal work for the State Tax Commission. He worked his way up in the AG’s office until he was elected as attorney general […] The post Idaho owes a debt of gratitude to its longest-serving attorney general appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho Employers Love It, Idaho Workers Hate It…
When it comes to working, I think my family would agree that I am a borderline (they'll say "full-fledged") workaholic. Maybe it's because I love what I do for a living or perhaps it's because I just get so into what I'm doing, whatever the case is, one thing is clear: I forget to eat.
eastidahonews.com
Dozens host live Nativity program at Pocatello church
POCATELLO – Pocatello’s Grace Lutheran Church held its third annual live Nativity program Wednesday Evening. Numerous people came by to see a live representation of the birth of Jesus. Live animals and music helped grace the story about the true meaning of Christmas. Grace Lutheran started this program...
Pocatello Electric to give away $10,000 in prizes during 120-year anniversary celebration
POCATELLO — A business in Historic Downtown Pocatello is turning 120. Pocatello Electric — the oldest independent appliance store in the nation — first opened its doors in 1902 and has been serving the community continuously ever since. To celebrate the anniversary, the business is throwing a party from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at its store at 258 N. Main St., and it’s expected to give away $10,000 in prizes during the event. ...
What Christmas Dish Does Idaho Love Most? (Most Searched Online)
Christmas is quickly approaching, and I’ve been getting more and more excited for some of my favorite delicious Christmas dishes. We each individually have our own favorites, but what is the most popular (or most searched online) Christmas dish in all of Idaho?. There’s a recent article from Delish...
Pocatello City Council approves about $1M in federal stimulus money for extra pay for employees
The Pocatello City Council voted unanimously last week to use federal COVID stimulus money to provide a premium pay bonus to all qualifying city employees. The Council during its regular meeting on Dec. 1 approved paying $50 per month between April 2020 and December 2022, a total of $1,600, to all full-time, part-time, seasonal and variable hour employees who started working for the city before Nov. 16, 2022, and remained employed through Dec. 2, 2022. ...
East Idaho's highlands could receive several inches of snow from Friday storm
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the hazardous driving conditions being caused by the winter storm that arrived in East Idaho on Friday morning. "Motorists are urged to use caution this morning when headed out on the roads and should be prepared for winter driving conditions," the weather service stated on Friday morning. "Slow down and allow for extra time when driving this morning." ...
kidnewsradio.com
It’s time to winterize your home to protect Idaho’s wildlife
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We all have a checklist we run through when winterizing our homes when fall turns to winter. But did you know that you need a checklist of items that need to be done to protect wildlife that might pass through your yards?. Residents across...
The 10 Most Expensive Places to Live in Idaho in 2022 Revealed
If you regularly surf Zillow, you know that there’s a shift happening in the Boise housing market. Is it anywhere near the “full fledged housing crash” that some people predicted? Hardly. While November's median listing price in Boise is down to $545,000 from this year’s peak at...
Many Idaho Residents to Receive Two Stimulus Checks Before Christmas
Photo of cash in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
Two winter storms heading for East Idaho
Two winter storms are forecast to bring more snow to East Idaho for the next several days. The first of the storms is forecast to arrive in East Idaho early Friday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Friday night. The second storm, the more powerful of the two, is forecast to arrive Saturday morning and continue bringing snow to the region into Tuesday. ...
Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project
The City of Pocatello plans to conduct wildfire fuels mitigation on approximately 70 acres of City-owned gullies located east of Satterfield Drive. The post Pocatello East Bench Wildfire fuels mitigation project appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho angler sets new coho record
Congratulations to Jerry Smith of Lewiston on landing a 30-inch coho salmon. Smith hooked the fish while fishing the North Fork Clearwater River on Nov. 13. While Idaho’s catch-and-release record program has been around since 2016, this is the first application for an ocean-run coho salmon, setting the stage for future records. The 2022 season for coho salmon is open from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, and more information can be found on the Coho Seasons & Rules page. In the fall, the Clearwater River is home to several ocean-run species migrating back to Idaho, including steelhead, fall-run Chinook salmon and coho salmon. Anglers should examine their catch carefully to distinguish the three species, as there are separate seasons and bag limits on each.
Pocatello's Carson Street Bridge closing for reconstruction
Starting Dec. 15, 2022, the entire Carson Street Bridge will be closed for reconstruction. Motorists will be detoured to the Custer Street Bridge during the construction. The project is expected to be completed late April 2023. The existing Carson Street Bridge was built in 1950 and is approximately 54 feet wide, with a 51-foot span. The bridge was rated as “Poor” in an annual bridge inspection program and replacement was recommended. The deck has severe delamination, spalling, exposed rebar, and steel girders have up to...
Do You Make Enough Money To Be Middle-Class in Idaho?
The holiday season is here and a lot of us are working our buns off to ensure we're all set for the holidays. With 2023 approaching, many of us will be looking to the new year as a fresh start and the beginning of our "change." For some people, change...
Post Register
Water superintendent gives boil advisory update
Princton Lee, the Blackfoot water superintendent, gave an update to the city council at its Tuesday meeting on the boil advisory that was initiated earlier in November. “It’s not acceptable to me, and the mayor and I have discussed the matter, to have this many boil orders in this short of a time,” Lee said.
