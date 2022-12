This lap dance was a gold-medal performance. A commemorative “challenge coin” was made to mark rookie NYPD officer Vera Mekuli’s infamous caught-on-video lap dance for a married lieutenant at the 44th Precinct’s 2021 holiday party. One side of the coin says “NYPD XXX-Mas Party 2021” and “Cumming home late” with an image of two women who look to be strippers in Santa hats. The other side says “Rookie of the Year” and “In the Line of Booty” — a ripoff of The Post’s headline about the boozy bash — with the image of a stripper. Photos of the coin were seen by...

