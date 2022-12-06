Live Nation is bringing back the Lawn Pass to three Upstate New York venues, including St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Lawn Pass will give fans admission to nearly every show in the 2023 season for $199 (plus fees and taxes) at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. The package includes lawn seats for however many concerts are booked — 30 acts came to SPAC in 2022 and 20 came to the Syracuse amphitheater — with exceptions for “pavilion-only events, special events, (and) third-party rentals or festivals.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO