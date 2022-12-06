ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Lawn Pass returns to Syracuse, SPAC, Darien Lake: One price for most 2023 concerts

Live Nation is bringing back the Lawn Pass to three Upstate New York venues, including St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Lawn Pass will give fans admission to nearly every show in the 2023 season for $199 (plus fees and taxes) at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. The package includes lawn seats for however many concerts are booked — 30 acts came to SPAC in 2022 and 20 came to the Syracuse amphitheater — with exceptions for “pavilion-only events, special events, (and) third-party rentals or festivals.”
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Child poverty falls in Syracuse, but other cities saw much bigger drops, census says

Syracuse, N.Y. — Child poverty in the last five years inched lower in Syracuse, but other large cities around the country saw bigger improvements. Syracuse still has the worst child poverty in the nation among cities with at least 100,000 people at 46.9%, according to new census estimates released Thursday. The city has long had one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation among big cities.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy