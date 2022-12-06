Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Lawn Pass returns to Syracuse, SPAC, Darien Lake: One price for most 2023 concerts
Live Nation is bringing back the Lawn Pass to three Upstate New York venues, including St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The Lawn Pass will give fans admission to nearly every show in the 2023 season for $199 (plus fees and taxes) at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse, Darien Lake Amphitheater near Buffalo, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs. The package includes lawn seats for however many concerts are booked — 30 acts came to SPAC in 2022 and 20 came to the Syracuse amphitheater — with exceptions for “pavilion-only events, special events, (and) third-party rentals or festivals.”
newyorkupstate.com
Def Leppard, Motley Crue to bring World Tour to JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — More hard rock is coming to the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse next year. Def Leppard and Motley Crue will play at the JMA Dome on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. They’ll be joined by special guest Alice Cooper. Tickets for the show go on sale...
newyorkupstate.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers 2023 tour: Where to get tickets to the Syracuse performance
The Red Hot Chili Peppers can’t stay away from Upstate New York and have announced that they will perform at the JMA Dome on Friday, April 14. King Princess and The Strokes will be openers for their Syracuse concert, which will have general sale tickets available on Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m.
newyorkupstate.com
Child poverty falls in Syracuse, but other cities saw much bigger drops, census says
Syracuse, N.Y. — Child poverty in the last five years inched lower in Syracuse, but other large cities around the country saw bigger improvements. Syracuse still has the worst child poverty in the nation among cities with at least 100,000 people at 46.9%, according to new census estimates released Thursday. The city has long had one of the highest rates of child poverty in the nation among big cities.
newyorkupstate.com
Outdoor recreation group calls new 110-foot bridge in Tug Hill state forest a ‘game changer’
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation just opened a new bridge over Little Sandy Creek Bridge, in Winona State Forest. The 110-foot wooden structure is located in the Tug Hill town of Boylston, in Oswego County. The new bridge is part of the new one-mile Little Sandy Creek...
Comments / 0