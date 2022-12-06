Nampa man charged after shooting spree in Kuna

A Nampa man is facing felony charges in connection to a Sunday morning shooting spree in Kuna.

The incident began just after 1:10 a.m. Sunday, when Kuna Police were sent to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.

When police arrived, they found two people in a car on the side of the road with the driver’s side window shattered and damage to the door. The driver had visible injuries from being hit by shattered glass.

The driver told police he and his passenger were at a party on North Caterpillar Avenue in Kuna and were trying to leave when the car they were in was surrounded by several men who threatened them.

The driver said he was driving away when someone fired several shots, hitting and breaking his windshield and driver’s side window.

The driver told 911 dispatchers he was being followed by someone driving a white Audi passenger car. The driver said he heard at last two more shots before he saw the Audi turn the other way.

A Kuna Police officer responding to the call saw an Audi matching the description of the car in the shooting and attempted to pull it over.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Victor Muro, began speeding away, going in excess of 100 mph and turning off his headlights, before he lost control and crashed trying to turn east on Hubbard Road.

Kuna Police recovered a handgun from the car Muro was driving. They interviewed Muro and eventually charged him with felony eluding in connection with the pursuit and grand theft for possessing a stolen handgun.

Police talked to two other people in the car; they were not charged.

At least three homes in the neighborhood were also hit by bullets; no one in the homes was hit by the bullets.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are expected, the release said.