Idaho's fall reading scores surpass pre-pandemic numbers

Originally published Dec. 2 on IdahoEdNews.org .

Idaho’s kindergarten reading scores skyrocketed this fall, surpassing pre-pandemic fall reading numbers for the first time — and by nearly nine percentage points. First graders similarly eclipsed pre-pandemic fall scores by more than six percentage points.

As a whole, the state’s K-3 students also outpaced their fall 2019 numbers for the first time since Covid-19 shuttered schools and impeded learning across the state and nation.

From fall to fall, all grade levels are showing steady improvement on the Idaho Reading Indicator, the state’s early reading test.

“That we’re seeing marked improvement in our first graders’ scores as well as more proficiency in our incoming cohort of kindergarteners is encouraging … ” Sherri Ybarra, the state superintendent, said. “That we’re seeing such progress is a testament to the dedication of our students, teachers, parents and everyone with a stake in the quality of Idaho’s education.”

The gains come as schools are beginning to return to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic. The increases also come after legislators made a $72 million investment into early literacy, a one-year, $46 million increase that Gov. Brad Little proposed. Schools were given discretion about whether to use the funds for all-day kindergarten programs, reading coaches, summer programs, or other steps to help students read.

All K-3 Idaho public students take the IRI each fall and spring. This year, nearly 90,000 students took the exam between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. Results are reported in three categories: at, near, or below grade level.

Read below for further breakdowns of the scores, including by grade level, school and district.

Grades K-1 improve beyond pre-pandemic numbers; 2-3 still haven’t caught up

Kindergarten scores are up nearly 11 percentage points from last fall, and nearly nine from pre-pandemic numbers.

First graders improved by nearly 15 percentage points from last fall — a whopping increase. They also scored higher fall reading scores than pre-pandemic scores for the first time.

But second and third graders have yet to surpass their 2019 fall scores.

Fall 2019Fall 2022 Kinder 43.0 51.71st 49.0 55.4 2nd 63.0 58.9%3rd 64.0 60.4%

Ybarra said that was understandable since the pandemic disrupted those grade levels more than the kindergarteners and first graders.

“Some pandemic learning loss is reflected in their scores, but these students, too, are gaining ground and will continue to progress as our early literacy efforts continue,” she said.

She’s right in that both second and third graders made gains over the past two falls.

Second graders are up nearly 13 percentage points from last fall’s scores and more than 15 points higher than the previous year.

Third graders improved just over three percentage points from last fall, but nearly 19 points from the fall of 2020.

A full table of fall and spring numbers shows steady progress, with declines over the summer

When spring numbers are thrown into the mix, they show that students tend to improve their reading over the school year, decline slightly after summer break, but then pick up again. It all equates to steady progress over the years.

Top performers: traditional schools, charter schools, and traditional districts

Here’s a look at some of the state’s highest performers on the IRI. Before you look through the lists, keep a few things in mind:

These lists don’t account for enrollment differences. In smaller schools and districts, it can be easier to achieve high proficiency rates than in large schools/districts because data more easily skews high or low based on the performance of a relative few.The lists also don’t account for demographic differences, such as a student body’s affluence, English proficiency, or other such factors that can affect a school’s test results. Some data has been redacted by the state, so not all districts and schools are represented.

Highest Performers: Traditional Schools

Traditional School% of students reading at grade levelHighlands Elementary (Boise)87.8Collister Elementary (Boise)85.4Cecil D. Andrus Elementary (West Ada)83.3Paramount Elementary (West Ada)83Galileo Magnet (West Ada)83Pioneer School of the Arts (West Ada)82.6Longfellow Elementary (Boise)82.2Adams Elementary (Boise)81.8Trail Wind Elementary (Boise)81.2Washington Elementary (Boise)80.9

Highest Performers: Charter Schools

Charter School% of students reading at grade levelCompass Public Charter School82.2North Idaho Stem Charter Academy79.5Upper Carmen Public Charter79.3Taylor’s Crossing Public Charter78.8Liberty Charter 76.6North Star Charter76The Sage International School of Boise74.1Vision Charter73.8Moscow Charter School72.9Rolling Hills Public Charters72.5Island Park Charter71.4

Highest Performers: Traditional Districts

Traditional Districts% of students reading at grade levelGrace Joint78.9Swan Valley Elementary75West Ada70.1Council67.1Melba Joint67Rockland66.7Basin66.2Garden Valley66.2Moscow65.4Boise64.9

Data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.