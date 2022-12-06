ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Cardinals Release Statement Regarding Team’s TV Announcer

Shocking news hit St. Louis on Monday night when it was revealed that Dan McLaughlin, the TV announcer for the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested the night before on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to a statement from local police, there had been two separate reports of a suspicious...
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing

The San Diego Padres have shocked the baseball world yet again with a player acquisition. San Diego has agreed to terms with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts on an 11-year contract for $280 million. The news was reported late on Wednesday night by MLB insiders such as Jon Heyman of MLB Network Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Padres’ stunning blockbuster signing appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Winter Meetings roll on

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Kevin Kiermaier, a sign Brandon Nimmo may not return to the team. The Mets announced they signed Tommy Hunter and Sean Reid-Foley to minor league deals. While the Mets would like to have Brandon Nimmo back, they’re also preparing for life without him....
batterypower.com

MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 tracker and open thread

Things got interesting at the Winter Meetings Tuesday as several more free agents found new homes. Among them were Josh Bell signing with Cleveland, Andrew Heaney to the Rangers, Cody Bellinger to the Cubs and Mitch Haniger to the Giants. There was plenty of smoke around Aaron Judge as well, but he still has not made a decision. That could come as soon as Wednesday which is the final day of the Winter Meetings.
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Proposes A Plan For Free Agency

The St. Louis Cardinals still appear to be taking their sweet time before making any major moves this offseason. The team is in need of a catcher to replace Yadier Molina and a bat to replace Albert Pujols. The catcher position is the team’s highest priority, but with less than...
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Padres Question Around MLB

The San Diego Padres have come close to landing a couple of big free agents in the past few days. In fact, the offers the Padres gave to both notable free agents, those being Aaron Judge and Trea Turner, were worth more than the offers that they ended up accepting.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To MLB Announcer's Arrest

St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin was arrested and charged with DWI-Persistent — a felony charge — on Sunday evening. This is at least his third charge of driving while impaired. The sports world took to Twitter to react to this news. "Man… this sucks. He seems like...
FOX Sports

MLB Winter Meetings: Up to 10 suitors emerge for Correa, Bogaerts, Swanson

SAN DIEGO — For the few free-agent shortstops and several more suitors, this offseason is increasingly resembling a high-stakes game of musical chairs. Trea Turner signed Monday morning for $300 million, or about 25% more than the consensus called for him to earn. Now, there are three remaining elite shortstops — Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson — and seven to 10 teams considered to be seriously interested in them.
Yardbarker

Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Viva El Birdos

Cardinals Sign C Willson Contreras

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals have their catcher. They have agreed to terms with former C All-Star Willson Contreras. Contreras is coming off a career year, where he produced 3.3 fWAR in 487 PAs. He produced a career-best 132 wRC+ and knocked 22 homers with a .243/.349/.466 slash line.
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
