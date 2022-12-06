Rotavirus is especially common in infants and young children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all babies should get two or three doses of the rotavirus vaccine before they turn 8 months old to protect against rotavirus disease and related complications. The rotavirus vaccine is safe and effective. Approximately 9 in 10 children who get the rotavirus vaccine are protected against severe illness from rotavirus disease, and 7 in 10 don’t get rotavirus at all.

