WRAL
Willow Spring man faces misdemeanor charge, juvenile petition filed for student who fired gun inside Fuquay-Varina Middle School
The Wake County Sheriff's Office has obtained a secure custody order for a 12-year-old student at the Fuquay-Varina Middle School. Juvenile petitions have also been served and filed.
WRAL
Knightdale Christmas display in honor of woman killed in mass shooting
At 306 Banner Blue Court and online, Chris and Sara Boyd use the attention to their holiday display to encourage donations for charitable causes.
WRAL
Fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd's autopsy released
We're learning more about the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, and what it could mean for the prosecution.
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. — A man died Saturday following a shooting at a Durham apartment complex. After 3 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the Colonial Townhouse Apartments on Chapel Hill Road, where police responded to a report of a shooting. A man was taken to a...
WRAL
Raleigh attorney says person responsible for Moore County substation attacks could be tried for terrorism
With search warrants issued related to the attack on the Moore County power grid, here's what’s likely to come next in the investigation. Raleigh-based lawyer Christian Dysart is representing a client charged with destruction of an energy facility. The matter in Moore County is similar. In the Moore County...
WRAL
Student fires gun at Fuquay-Varina Middle School; second Wake Co. lockdown in three days
FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. — Students at Fuquay-Varina Middle School were dismissed before classes began on Thursday after a sixth grader fired a shot inside a classroom. Authorities said the threat was not directed at any specific student or staff. A broken window with a bullet hole was visible on the...
WRAL
Fomer Granville sheriff headed to jail
Former Granville County Sheriff Brindell Wilkins was convicted of obtaining property by false pretense and obstruction of justice related to allegations that he doctored records about his in-service training and firearms training from 2012 to 2018 to maintain state certification for himself and his staff.
WRAL
Crews battle Raleigh house fire on Fisher Street, 5 people displaced
The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9:20 p.m. Friday after a fire started in the upstairs bedroom.
WRAL
Raleigh families witness aftermath of Hawaii shark attack, authorities search for missing woman
KIHEI, HAWAII — Several families from the Raleigh area visiting Hawaii received quite the scare Thursday about a possible deadly shark attack off the coast of their hotel. WRAL News is hosting 28 local clients and their family members in Maui for several days. Joel Davis, vice president and...
WRAL
Raleigh attorney shares what's likely to come next in power grid investigation
Christian Dysart is a defense attorney who has been closely watching the Moore County investigation. He said motive will play a crucial role in how the person or people responsible are prosecuted.
WRAL
Century-old building's lean shifts Roxboro parade route
Uptown Roxboro businesses will be open as normal on Saturday, but spectators are encouraged to arrive earlier this year for the annual Christmas parade.
WRAL
Roxboro shifts Christmas parade route to avoid building with facade at risk of collapse
ROXBORO, N.C. — A building on Roxboro's Main Street was deemed hazardous this week, forcing the town to re-consider the route for Saturday's planned Christmas parade. A citizen noticed the top of the building at a lean. "These buildings were built in the late 1800s, early 1900s," said Dale...
WRAL
Gov. Cooper visits child care center in Durham to emphasize importance of grants
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper made a special visit to an early childhood education program in Durham on Wednesday. Wildflower Cottage provides child care to almost 50 students each day. The center was one of the recipients of the Child Care Stabilization grants, getting federal funding.
WRAL
No sweat: Raleigh-based brothers launch 'Meat Sweats'
RALEIGH, N.C. — Many an idea was born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cooking trends like grilling out took on a new purpose. Neighbors would gather around their back patios as that time served as the lone means of socializing during widespread uncertainty and anxiety. But stemming from...
WRAL
Foodie News: Popular Raleigh restaurants announce expansions
RALEIGH, N.C. — This may be the best news to hit RTP since IBM arrived in 1955. Downtown Raleigh’s Manhattan Cafe shared the news this week that they are growing and will be moving into a second location off Miami Blvd. at 1004 Lower Shiloh Way in the old Singas Pizza location. Owned by the Vorbeck brothers (Casey, Mick and Nate), Manhattan Cafe has been the go-to spot for lunch and corporate catering in downtown Raleigh since 2014. Now the working folks in RTP will have the same opportunity. Expect the menu, look and feel to be very similar to their original location. And don’t expect this to be their last announcement! Keep up with the opening (likely end of the first quarter in 2023) on their Instagram, Facebook and website.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Chili's, Chutneys
Chili's in Wake Forest and Chutneys in Morrisville get their grades.
