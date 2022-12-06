Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Holly Jolly Market on Broadway to feature 102 vendors, live music and Santa
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus will hold its first annual Holly Jolly Market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000 to 1100 blocks of Broadway. Guests will be able to shop with 102 vendors, hear Christmas music from A Tuba Christmas and visit with Santa, says a press release from […]
opelikaobserver.com
The He’Art’ of Christmas
The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association welcomed citizens to the Gay Street parking lot in Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the annual Holiday Market. Also referred to as the Loveliest Village Holliday Fair, the event was a celebration of past and new holiday traditions, with over 40 local artisans, gifts, food trucks and more present.
WTVM
City of Columbus releases holiday schedule
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule. The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days. If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
WTVM
Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
Auburn: Magnolia Avenue expected lane and sidewalk closure to begin on Dec. 12
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced that Auburn University will undergo construction work to replace the sidewalk on West Magnolia Avenue between Wilmore Drive and Engineering Drive on Dec. 12. Construction work will take place in front of Ramsey Hall and is expected to last two months. During construction, pedestrians will be […]
Opelika-Auburn News
New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika
A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
auburnvillager.com
Auburn Roundup: Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets now on sale
The 33rd-annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching, and tickets are now on sale. This year's event will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym). Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night....
thecitymenus.com
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange
The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention. Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. […]
HCSD seeking out Christmas decoration donations for Operation Christmas Cycle
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – As Christmas approaches, the Harris County School District is asking for gently used Christmas donations for Operation Christmas Cycle. The event, hosted by HC STEAMers and facilitated by HCSD, allows individuals to donate used Christmas-related decorations. Harris County High School will accept donations until Dec. 12. If interested individuals cannot drop […]
alabamanews.net
3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check
Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
WTVM
Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
Paws Humane Society raising money to cover treatment of dog that was found injured, emaciated and heartworm positive
Warning: This article contains images that may be considered graphic to viewers. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society in Columbus recently made a Facebook post about Layla, a dog it says was injured, emaciated and sick with heartworm disease when she was found by Animal Care and Control. Layla had a severe laceration on […]
WTVM
WTVM Investigates: Seven people left stranded at the Greyhound Bus station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was Thursday, September 29, 2022. A Greyhound third-party bus rolled into Columbus to its normal pick up/drop off location. What was supposed to be a 15-minute stop at the Sunoco Gas Station on St. Mary’s Road quickly turned into a nightmare for seven Greyhound passengers.
WTVM
WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
Complete coverage: Columbus man in custody, charged with double murder along the Phenix City riverwalk
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police say they have the killer six days after Darrely Harris, 40, and John Burkus, 32, were killed in broad daylight along the riverwalk. That man, police say, is 29-year-old Damon Daniels, Jr., of Columbus. “He was that person of interest that you saw that we put out for the […]
Caught on camera: Mobile Sheriff looking for woman who scammed Walmart out of $1,800: MCSO
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a woman who was caught on camera scamming a Walmart out of $1,800, according to a Facebook post from the MCSO. More News from WRBL Deputies said the woman entered the 7855 Moffett Road Walmart and told a “new” cashier she was part […]
WTVM
INTERVIEW: How to eat healthier in the new year
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 is right around the corner, so let’s entered the new year stronger and healthier. We’re back with vegan, Denise Jordan, of Jordan Girls Restaurant in Columbus. If you think going vegan means no more good lip smacking finger licking food - you’re so...
WTVM
Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL
The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
