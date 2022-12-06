ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

opelikaobserver.com

The He’Art’ of Christmas

The Auburn Downtown Merchants Association welcomed citizens to the Gay Street parking lot in Auburn on Saturday, Dec. 3 for the annual Holiday Market. Also referred to as the Loveliest Village Holliday Fair, the event was a celebration of past and new holiday traditions, with over 40 local artisans, gifts, food trucks and more present.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

City of Columbus releases holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is letting people know in advance of its holiday schedule. The week of Christmas week, Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26, will be observance days. If your regular trash pickup is on Friday, it will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Toy and bike giveaway event to take place in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City Christmas is hosting its 5th annual Toy and Bike Giveaway next week. The event is set to take place December 17, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., at Meadowlane Park in Phenix City. The annual Christmas toy/bike giveaway helps many underprivileged children throughout...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

New brunch restaurant Flying Biscuit opens Monday in Opelika

A new brunch spot is opening next week in Opelika, serving eggs, bacon, Mimosas and one-of-a-kind biscuits. The Flying Biscuit Café is opening Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 a.m. in Tiger Town, next to Party City and World Market. This is Greg Yund’s second Flying Biscuit location franchise. He...
OPELIKA, AL
auburnvillager.com

Auburn Roundup: Daddy Daughter Date Night tickets now on sale

The 33rd-annual Daddy Daughter Date Night is quickly approaching, and tickets are now on sale. This year's event will be held at the Auburn Junior High School Fieldhouse Gym (new gym). Daddy Daughter Date Night will be held Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. each night....
AUBURN, AL
thecitymenus.com

Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and Starbucks in LaGrange

The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Paws Humane Society aims to find foster pet parents for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Paws Humane Society invites animal lovers to foster its cats and dogs over the holidays in an effort it calls “Operation Silent Night.” It aims to empty its shelter by Christmas Eve, with an exception for animals that need medical attention. Animal pickups will run from Wednesday, Dec. 21 to Friday, Dec. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

HCSD seeking out Christmas decoration donations for Operation Christmas Cycle

HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) – As Christmas approaches, the Harris County School District is asking for gently used Christmas donations for Operation Christmas Cycle. The event, hosted by HC STEAMers and facilitated by HCSD, allows individuals to donate used Christmas-related decorations. Harris County High School will accept donations until Dec. 12. If interested individuals cannot drop […]
HAMILTON, GA
alabamanews.net

3 Degree Guarantee: Montgomery Area Food Bank Gets $1,200 Check

Just in time for Christmas, it’s time to give away another “3 Degree Guarantee” check to a local charity. AirNow Home Services and Alabama News Network are giving a check to the Montgomery Area Food Bank. We are presenting $1,200, which is what we raised in November,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Opelika PD searching for 2 female suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a third-degree theft of property at Ulta Cosmetics. Police say the incident happened on Dec. 4. Security footage showed two female suspects concealing merchandise in their jackets before leaving the store.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

WHINSEC on Fort Benning holds dedication, renaming ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The WHINSEC School of Leadership will now be known as the Deleon-Gonzolez School of Leadership. WHINSEC, which stands for The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, chose to name the School of Leadership after two fallen heroes at ceremony on Thursday. This is in honor of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

INTERVIEW: How to eat healthier in the new year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 is right around the corner, so let’s entered the new year stronger and healthier. We’re back with vegan, Denise Jordan, of Jordan Girls Restaurant in Columbus. If you think going vegan means no more good lip smacking finger licking food - you’re so...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Neighbors speak out on destructive devices in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two East Alabama men are in jail this evening after being arrested for possession of destructive devices. It started as a call related to shots fired at a business overnight Tuesday but turned into a much more serious incident. An entire block of Jones Street in...
AUBURN, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Phenix City, AL

The city of Phenix is in Russell and Lee Counties, Alabama. In the 1940s, it was referred to as “Sin City,” but today's reality is dramatically different. This quaint little city is now considered one of the safest places to travel in the United States, offering a variety of great things to do.
PHENIX CITY, AL

