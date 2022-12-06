ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Kyrsten Sinema's defection without a difference

The recent history of party-switching senators includes stories of moderates feeling abandoned, longtime politicians unwilling to face primary voters or thrown out in primaries, and secret campaigns by one party to pick the other's pocket.
ARIZONA STATE
Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie Local News

Eden Prairie, MN
816
Followers
572
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

 https://www.eplocalnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy