Read full article on original website
Related
Walz vows law would be changed to allow Minnesota to become an early primary state
WASHINGTON — Gov. Tim Walz has made a last-minute pitch for Minnesota to become an early primary state as a key panel of the Democratic National Committee is set to make recommendations on a new presidential primary calendar later this week. In a letter sent Monday to the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, Walz, Minnesota [...]
Kyrsten Sinema's defection without a difference
The recent history of party-switching senators includes stories of moderates feeling abandoned, longtime politicians unwilling to face primary voters or thrown out in primaries, and secret campaigns by one party to pick the other's pocket.
Eden Prairie Local News
Eden Prairie, MN
816
Followers
572
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT
Eden Prairie Local News (EPLN), is a nonprofit, non-partisan, citizen-run media organization. We provide local, accurate news and information about issues important to Eden Prairie, Minnesota.https://www.eplocalnews.org
Comments / 0