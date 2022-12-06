ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?

Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase

A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem

If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl

For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Great Dining Options for People Visiting Shreveport

We will have thousands of visitors in Shreveport and Bossier over the next few weeks. Many will be coming for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Others will be coming for a visit with relatives over the holidays. You will probably welcome family and friends with a home cooked meal with...
‘Cornament for Kids’ Cornhole Tournament Coming To Bossier City

The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier (AAFSB) is looking to spread some holiday cheer, have some fun, and get some donations this December. They've partnered up with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini-cornament in Bossier City to benefit Operation Santa Claus. According to their social media, the event will...
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?

For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?

Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana.

