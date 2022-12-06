Read full article on original website
Santa Bringing Your Kid a Gun? Caddo Sheriff Has Class For Them
Owning a gun brings on a whole new level of responsibility. Course, the rash of gun violence we've seen in Shreveport the past couple of years would present a really good argument to that statement. So, let me rephrase, "responsible gun ownership", requires respect of the firearm, respect of its...
Have You Seen This Missing Shreveport Child?
Shreveport Police are asking for your help in locating a missing 13 year old child. Police are looking for Charshun Martin, born September 6th, 2009. Martin was last seen on December 5th in the 2000 block of Ridgewood Drive in Shreveport, LA. He is 6' tall, weighs approximately 150 lbs, has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a gray/blue hoodie, khaki shorts, and purple and gold Air Force Jordan 1's sneakers.
Shreveport Man Pleads Guilty in Wild Police Chase
A Shreveport man who fled from state troopers following a traffic stop and created potentially life-threatening public safety hazards, pleaded guilty as charged in Caddo District Court Thursday, December 8, 2022. The jury trial of Laderrius Lewis, 34, was just about to begin in District Judge Donald Hathaway's court when...
Shreveport Mother Arrested for Failing to Report Missing Child
Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache reported her teenage son missing three days after he ran away from home. The child was found on Monday, Dec. 5 and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.
The 11 Funniest TikToks About Shreveport, LA’s Pothole Problem
If you've spent any amount of time in Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, then you know that a tire warranty isn't optional when buying a vehicle. The roads in Louisiana are notoriously bad. It all goes back to the late '80s and early '90s. Our roads were already bad, but then the feds started talking about withholding funds for roads if we didn't raise the legal drinking age to 21. So, Louisiana being Louisiana, raised the drinking age to 21 from 18 with all kinds of legal loopholes. While the citizens of Louisiana dealt with the increase in the legal drinking age, we never saw an improvement in our infrastructure. Shocker, we know!
Shreveport Man Found Guilty for Waving Gun During Road Rage Incident
A Shreveport man who pulled a gun on another driver after a parking lot incident last spring was convicted in Caddo District Court of attempted aggravated assault with a firearm. Ozzie Washington, 46, was found guilty by the unanimous vote of the three-man, three-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway...
7 More Louisiana Kids Have Disappeared Since November 1
It was only a few months ago in July of this year (2022) that 14 year old Savannah Rine, pictured below, disappeared and sparked a search for her by the Bossier City Police Department. It was at that time we took a deeper look into the vast number of kids...
Shreveport Needs Emergency Help Before Independence Bowl
For those who know me, I have been griping about this problem in Shreveport for years. This is not an Adrian Perkins problem. I want to make that clear. This has been an ongoing problem and I don't know why we can't solve it. Other cities seem to find a way to keep the street lights on, especially on major roadways.
Bridge Work to Slow I-220 Traffic in Shreveport-Bossier
Driving in the northern half of Caddo and Bossier parishes will have an extra dose of problems this Saturday. If you're planning to drive through these areas you'll certainly want to leave a little early and pack a little extra patience. As we were told earlier this week by the...
Fast Food Italian, Unlimited Breadsticks Coming to Shreveport, LA
I've been saying it for years, Shreveport needs this restaurant/franchise to come to town! I'm not going to lie, the news that Fazoli's is coming to town has my inner fat kid insanely happy. I first encountered the wonder that is Fazoli's when I was living in Cincinnati, right across...
Great Dining Options for People Visiting Shreveport
We will have thousands of visitors in Shreveport and Bossier over the next few weeks. Many will be coming for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl. Others will be coming for a visit with relatives over the holidays. You will probably welcome family and friends with a home cooked meal with...
Severe Weather Looming For Next Week In Shreveport – Bossier
The start of next week might be a wet, and a little more. Forecasters have been sounding the alarm for the last few days that a rough storm system could be slamming into the Shreveport and Bossier area. Its hard to predict exactly what this system will do when it...
Man Arrested in Shreveport Wins Award Against Hertz Rental Cars
Hertz Rental Car Company is settling a massive lawsuit to the tune of nearly $170 million dollars. This dispute centers on claims from customers who say they were wrongly accused of stealing a Hertz rental car. More than 300 customers filed complaints. More than 300 claims were filed against the...
‘Cornament for Kids’ Cornhole Tournament Coming To Bossier City
The American Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier (AAFSB) is looking to spread some holiday cheer, have some fun, and get some donations this December. They've partnered up with the Shreveport-Bossier Cornhole Association for a mini-cornament in Bossier City to benefit Operation Santa Claus. According to their social media, the event will...
Have Karens Killed Christmas In Shreveport-Bossier?
For the past sixteen years, Owen Holman treated the rest of Shreveport/Bossier to an incredible Christmas light show. This year, no one will be able to drive by and witness the marvels of his lights with synchronized music as we celebrate the Christmas season. The effort first began in 2006, but after the complaints of neighbors, he and his family have decided to cancel this year's show.
Want to Own a Restaurant? Popular Shreveport Spot For Sale
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Were Concerned In Early October. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they had to close their doors to the public. What was really concerning is that there was no timeline as to when Real BBQ would open back up.
Shreveport Hosting Huge Poker Tourney – How You Can Play
Hundreds of poker players from all across the region will be heading to Shreveport for a massive poker tournament that is being held at Bally's Casino over the next week and a half. I think this is the largest poker tournament ever held in Shreveport. How Many Tournaments Will Be...
Can You Put Christmas Lights On Your Car In Shreveport?
Is this another step in the War On Christmas, or can you actually wrap your car in Christmas lights do drive around Shreveport? Well, its complicated. When I first moved to Shreveport, I saw memes online about cars driving around Shreveport covered in strands of lights. I thought it was just an online meme, and not a real gimmick. However, once I saw it for myself on the streets of Shreveport, I knew this was a real movement.
Mayor’s Race Heats Up in Shreveport – Early Voting Numbers Are In
Things are getting a bit dicey in the Shreveport Mayor's race. A commercial running on local stations attacks State Senator Greg Tarver and makes some serious allegations against him. The ad also brings in information about his ex-wife. Tarver tells KEEL News this is dirty politics and he's urged his...
Bossier Man Wanted for Stealing $1,200 Dollars Worth of Cigarettes
On 11-13-22 a unidentified black male entered the store at the Walmart gas pumps located at 4002 Barksdale. theft totaling $1,200.00. When caught by the clerk, the black male pushed him out of the way and left the store to his vehicle parked at pump #7. As the clerk followed...
