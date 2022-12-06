Read full article on original website
Students get private showing of ‘The Nutcracker’
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Christmas play was performed at a well-known location in Jackson. Students from all over West Tennessee went to the Carl Perkins Civic Center for a special showing of the “The Nutcracker” play that was just for them. All of the seats were packed...
Barbecue held to support nonprofit’s Jackson location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A barbecue was held in support of a local organization. Leaders Credit Union hosted a Community BBQ as part of their From Leaders with Love project. Leaders Credit Union Vice President of Mortgage, Chris Gray shared some details on the project. “Every holiday season, Leaders Credit...
Therapy dogs spread holiday cheer in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A few furry visitors make a stop in downtown Jackson. A group of local therapy dogs visited City Hall and the Madison County Courthouse Friday morning. They were dressed up for the holidays and spreading cheer throughout downtown and among city employees. Cathi Roberts with Maggie...
Business sponsors nonprofit’s 105th home build
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business lent a helping hand to a nonprofit. The PRA Group is sponsoring Habitat for Humanity’s 105th home build. Habitat for Humanity is currently in the phase of building the home. Part of the partnership with PRA includes doing volunteer work. Thursday, PRA...
Law enforcement brings kids on shopping spree in Milan
MILAN, Tenn. — A local city brought law enforcement and the youth together. The Milan Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event. This is where the city puts together cops and children and buys them gifts for Christmas. The kids and law enforcement officers met at...
Big Burger fires up the grill in the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new burger joint makes its way into the Hub City. Big Burger got its start as a ghost kitchen inside the Nineteen B restaurant that was located in the Stonebrook Shopping Plaza. Big Burger specializes in hand-ground burgers and homemade shakes. Owner and operator Crysta...
City leaders discuss plans to buy Jackson Plaza
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special budget meeting was called for Thursday morning to discuss plans that could impact Jackson for years to come. “We had a special call meeting today to consider the acquisition of a transfer from our fund balance of $4 million to acquire what’s known as the Jackson Plaza,” said District 6 Councilman and Budget Committee Chair Paul Taylor.
Free Christmas giveaway event coming to Weakley Co. Saturday
GREENFIELD, Tenn. — A generous event is being organized for one local community this weekend. Greenfield First Baptist Church will host a free Christmas giveaway on Saturday, December 10. Free items will be distributed to anyone in need, including new and gently-used clothes, toys, household items, non-perishable food and...
City makes decision to postpone Jackson’s Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has made the decision to postpone the downtown Christmas parade. According to a press release, the Christmas Parade Committee is making the change due to a threat of heavy rain. Originally scheduled for the morning of Saturday, December 10, the parade will...
Ground broke for new Dixie facility in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The largest business investment in Jackson broke ground on Friday. The Georgia-Pacific project brings a big impact to the Hub City, along with a new 900,000-square-foot facility. “The largest investment in Madison County’s history from a corporate standpoint, creating jobs, creating economic opportunity, and it’s just...
Ford's BlueOval City creating opportunities for West Tennessee workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the electric truck and battery manufacturing plant Ford BlueOval City rises in Haywood County, about 40 miles north of Memphis, the company is also zeroing in and educating the public around the region about job opportunities. Thursday, Project Director Ermal Faulkner spoke with students at...
Christmas on Main brings festivities to Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The City of Dyersburg jumpstarted their Christmas on the Square event this weekend. Several businesses in the downtown area stayed open late and even offered free samples to those in attendance. Children had the chance to meet with Santa Claus, Rudolph, Frosty, and the Grinch during...
Jill Taylor, Alyson Fite named Hub City Heroes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson has named Jill Taylor and Alyson Fite as joint Hub City Heroes for November 2022. Taylor is the current Keep Jackson Beautiful Interim Chair, and Fite is the Board Chair for Jackson Recreation and Parks. According to their nominator, the two “give...
Drive-thru Christmas light show illuminates local state park
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Chickasaw State Park was proud to show off the first day of its annual Christmas lights drive-thru. The drive-thru is called Christmas in the Park and it is a scenic drive through the park with Christmas lights on both sides of the road. These lights...
List of Christmas events to begin in Lexington
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A range of Christmas events is beginning Thursday night in Lexington. Thursday at 5 p.m., there will be a Lighting of the Tree at the Henderson County Courthouse!. Then on Monday, December 12, there will be a grand opening for a 2,000 square foot ice...
Local family receives a Christmas shopping spree
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Thursday evening, one family got the opportunity to spend more than $200 on anything they wanted at a local Walmart. “We are partnering together to take a family Christmas shopping for the holidays. So the fire department came out to help the kids shop and we provided the funds and we’re just going to let the kids buy some toys,” says Tasha Hart, President of WoodmenLife chapter 179.
Poll of the Day: Jackson Plaza plans
The City of Jackson recently announced their planned purchase of Jackson Plaza, a nearly 21 acre lot off of Old Hickory Boulevard that houses a mostly-abandoned strip mall and the former Service Merchandise location. City officials say they plan to demolish the buildings with the intent to potentially build a new event center/arena to provide more space for events in the city. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
thetouristchecklist.com
15 Best Restaurants in Savannah (TN)
Savannah is a city located on the east side of the Tennessee River. This city is in Hardin County and the county seat of the county, in Tennessee, United States. Savannah had a population of 7,213 at the 2020 National Population Census, showing a 3.3% population growth from 6,982 in 2010.
Mason officials pay off town's debt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The small town of Mason, Tennessee has announced it's now debt free. Earlier this year, the state comptroller intervened when he learned Mason's finances were handled so poorly that $550,000 were unaccounted for. The town's vice mayor said not only is that debt paid off, but...
Kendall Bryce Bolding
Kendall Bryce Bolding was born August 11, 1998. He passed at home on December 1, 2022. Kendall graduated from Briarcrest Christian School and also received a B.A. in Economics from UT Knoxville. After graduation, Kendall returned home to Memphis where he developed a close relationship with his extended family in Memphis and Mississippi.
