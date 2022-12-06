Read full article on original website
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
AL RAYYAN – Neymar is again going home without a World Cup title. Luka Modric's quest continues unabated. Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.
England vs France odds and predictions: How will World Cup quarter-final play out tonight?
England and France will bid to reach the semi-finals of the Qatar World Cup here, with Morocco or Portugal up next for the winners of this quarter-final.France enter this tie as favourites, having won the trophy four years ago and bucked the trend of defending champions exiting in the group stage. Les Bleus are armed with Kylian Mbappe, too, arguably the most dangerous forward in football right now. England vs France LIVE: Starting line-up, team news and latest build-upThe 23-year-old has scored five times in Qatar already, and Kyle Walker will likely be tasked with stopping Mbappe. But...
FOX Sports pays tribute to Grant Wahl during Saturday’s World Cup coverage
The stunning death of American soccer journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar on Friday led FOX Sports’ coverage of the 2022 World Cup when the broadcast resumed Saturday morning in the United States. Wahl, who previously worked at the network for several years, was remembered at the start of FOX’s...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL – Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail...
Morocco v Portugal: World Cup 2022 quarter-final – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Portugal build on their rout of Switzerland or will Morocco make history? Find out with Barry Glendenning
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg while skiing
Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the season after breaking his leg while skiing
131 civilians killed by M23 rebels in eastern Congo, says UN
BENI – Arbitrarily shooting, stabbing, raping and abducting people, rebels in eastern Congo have killed at least 131 people and inflicted “unspeakable violence” against civilians, says a new U.N. report. The M23 rebel group killed men, women and children in two villages in Congo's Rutshuru territory in...
