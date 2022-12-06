Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Billings city engineers draft traffic plan for Chik-fil-A opening
Chik-fil-A is in an area called the Marketplace, between Applebees and Planet Fitness near the intersection of 24th Street West and Rosebud Drive.
Living the fast food dream: Why a Billings woman stuck with Wendy's for 30 years
Jonna Jones, the director of marketing for Wentana, the Wendy's franchise owner in Billings, says hiring these days is hard.
If You’re Sending Gifts From MT By Mail, Watch Out For This
Ridiculously high shipping costs, not only in Billings. It’s all over. I attempted to have my best friend send me some Colorado green chili. I miss my comfort food. After she called me back and told me it’ll cost $100 to ship 1 pint of green chili from Colorado to Montana, I told her, “Forget it. That’s insane. Keep it for yourself sister.” So she did.
We Visited the Haunted Billings Station in Montana – Here’s What We Found
After reading “Haunted Montana” by Karen Stevens about the most interesting locations across this Montana city, I decided to venture out into Billings to see if I could find some ghostly spirits living in our town. Stevens mentions in her book she visited Billings back in 1999, and...
What You Need to Know Before You Go Ice Fishing Near Billings
Fish get hungry throughout the year. In fact, they are often hungrier during the winter than in the summer when plenty of plants are growing and bugs are dropping into the water. The trick is to know what they're after, where to find them, and have the proper gear so...
The Flakes Need a Puppy! Grease Melts the Hearts at TSM Billings
If you haven't seen Mark and Paul, The Breakfast Flakes, melt over a puppy, you will today! Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter brought in Grease, one of SIX puppies recently transferred to YVAS from Rez Dog Rescue... and you KNOW you need one for Christmas. Grease is 8 weeks old, a...
Why are there tractors at the DoubleTree in Downtown Billings?
Over the past few days, you may have noticed the DoubleTree Parking Lot was blocked off, and tractors have taken up residence at the hotel... the same hotel where we are located. Have you been curious as to why? Us too. Turns out, the DoubleTree is hosting the Montana Stockgrowers...
Coldest 30-Day Stretch in Billings, Montana Since 1996
If you're new to Montana- suck it up buttercup. This is how we roll. This morning it wasn't just cold in Billings, Montana- it was a biting cold. KRTV reported Tuesday night that lows in parts of North Central Montana could be down to 35 below zero with wind chill factored in.
Montana Airports Ranked Among the Worst in US for Long Layovers
Everybody knows that flying out of Montana is expensive. One of the few times I miss not living in or near a metropolis is when it's time to book airfare. Flying anywhere from Montana usually costs a fortune. Even a somewhat less costly flight out of Bozeman is much more expensive than departing from Denver or Salt Lake. And while flights out of Montana are pricey, it turns out that having a long layover in Big Sky Country is also a not-so-great experience, according to a recent report.
The Big Issues Facing Montana Ranchers, MT Stockgrowers in Town
The Montana Stockgrowers Association is in Billings for their 138th Annual Convention. It's a great opportunity to check in on some of the big issues facing today's ranchers across the state of Montana. Plus, what will they focus on in the upcoming legislative session?. Here's the answer I got: foreign...
Billings West High School targeted in statewide swatting attempt
The Anti-Defamation League defines swatting as "The deliberate and malicious act of reporting a false crime or emergency to evoke an aggressive response".
“He Was Vaccinated”, Latest Yellowstone County COVID Numbers
I don't know about you, but I think Montanans are done with the politicization of COVID-19, and all of the shots being shoved down our throat. You wanna get the shot- get the shot. Likewise, if people don't get the shot- why keep making it an issue?. Check out this...
The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending
I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
Veterans Network in Billings Helps Veterans During Holiday Season
Released December 1st from the Veterans Navigation Network:. The holidays can be stressful for all, and veterans are especially at risk. The Veterans Navigation Network reminds Billings-area vets to reach out for help navigating services or to find a friendly ear. In 2022, the nonprofit helped close to 300 vets. It connects them with available resources and is expanding its peer mentoring program, which nine volunteers currently staff.
[BREAKING] Shooting at Montana Club in Billings Between 2 Patrons
A shooting has taken place at the Montana Club, 1791 Majestic Lane here in Billings. A 35-year-old unruly patron was arguing with customers, and after being escorted outside, a shooting between that male and another citizen ensued. As more information is released, this article will be updated.
Antibiotic Shortages Hurting Billings During Cold and Flu Season
Kyle Austin, President of Pharm406 here in Billings, reached out to let us know about a critical issue beginning to affect the Billings area. With Cold and Flu season in full swing, many may be headed to their doctor for that cold... but what they will find is the local pharmacies are having difficulty getting their hands on a supply of antibiotics.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
The Coolest Montana Calendar for 2023 is Out Now
This calendar was cool before...but now they added law enforcement K9's to the photo shoot? Seriously, this has to be the coolest Montana calendar for 2023. The Mason Moore Foundation was started in honor of the late Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore, who was killed in the line of duty back in 2017. Since the foundation was created, they have raised money to provide life saving equipment for law enforcement officers across Montana.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0