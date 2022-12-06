ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County Health Dept. releases November food inspections

ASHLAND — It's that time of the month again. The Ashland County Health Department has published the results of its inspections conducted in November. They performed over 20 inspections on a number of businesses, including a number of Ashland University's cafes and a few local fast food joints.
Applications open for 2023 Firelands Electric Cooperative scholarships

ASHLAND -- Applications are now open for Firelands Electric Cooperative’s annual scholarship and Youth Tour programs. Students who reside in a home receiving its electric power from the cooperative are eligible to apply. Complete guidelines and materials can be found under the Community tab at www.firelandsec.com.
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team

COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
Ashland land bank gets $36K from state program to fund 4 demolition projects

ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Ashland land bank, received $36,693 from the state's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish four structures, a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said Tuesday. In total, the program disbursed around $150 million...
