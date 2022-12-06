Read full article on original website
New Philadelphia claims close encounter of the winning kind over Madison Comprehensive
New Philadelphia edged Madison Comprehensive 61-52 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 9. Recently on December 3, Madison Comprehensive squared off with Clay in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Night class: Lexington learns lessons in 59-45 win against Ashland
LEXINGTON -- The school week ended Friday afternoon for Lexington High School. But the learning for the unbeaten Minutemen continued into the evening during a 59-45 boys' basketball win against Ohio Cardinal Conference foe Ashland.
Ashland City Schools Foundation now accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumnus Award
ASHLAND — The Ashland City Schools Foundation (ACSF) is pleased to announce that they are now accepting nominations for the Ashland High School Distinguished Alumnus Award, Class of 2023. This award was created to recognize and honor graduates of Ashland High School who have realized significant and noteworthy achievements...
Ashland County Health Dept. releases November food inspections
ASHLAND — It's that time of the month again. The Ashland County Health Department has published the results of its inspections conducted in November. They performed over 20 inspections on a number of businesses, including a number of Ashland University's cafes and a few local fast food joints.
Applications open for 2023 Firelands Electric Cooperative scholarships
ASHLAND -- Applications are now open for Firelands Electric Cooperative’s annual scholarship and Youth Tour programs. Students who reside in a home receiving its electric power from the cooperative are eligible to apply. Complete guidelines and materials can be found under the Community tab at www.firelandsec.com.
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team
COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
Ashland land bank gets $36K from state program to fund 4 demolition projects
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Ashland land bank, received $36,693 from the state's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish four structures, a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said Tuesday. In total, the program disbursed around $150 million...
