Bankston, AL

Local teams have tough week

The Fayette County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northside last week before losing the following night to Corner. Fayette defeated the Northside Rams by the score of 74-72, with Landon Kimbrell hitting the game winning basket for the Tigers at the buzzer.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
Commission discusses solid waste options

The Fayette County Commission held its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. All commissioners were present for the meeting. County Engineer Jarrod Milligan addressed the commission concerning the current solid waste situation in the county.
FAYETTE, AL
BOE considers building purchase

The Fayette County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 29 at Fayette Elementary School. All board members were present for the meeting. Before starting the meeting, Superintendent Jim Burkhalter, along with board members Tom Hubbert and Tierre Agnew, each took the oath of office for a new term at their respective positions.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL

