Local teams have tough week
The Fayette County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northside last week before losing the following night to Corner. Fayette defeated the Northside Rams by the score of 74-72, with Landon Kimbrell hitting the game winning basket for the Tigers at the buzzer.
Commission discusses solid waste options
The Fayette County Commission held its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. All commissioners were present for the meeting. County Engineer Jarrod Milligan addressed the commission concerning the current solid waste situation in the county.
BOE considers building purchase
The Fayette County Board of Education held its regular monthly meeting on Nov. 29 at Fayette Elementary School. All board members were present for the meeting. Before starting the meeting, Superintendent Jim Burkhalter, along with board members Tom Hubbert and Tierre Agnew, each took the oath of office for a new term at their respective positions.
