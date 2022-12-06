Read full article on original website
FDA Updates for the Week of Dec. 5, 2022
In COVID-19 news, the FDA has expanded the updated bivalent vaccines EUA to children. The FDA has requested athe removal of Pepaxto indication for multiple myeloma. Regulators have also accepted several applications for: Biogen’s Actemra biosimilar, Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, a resubmitted BLA for Fabry disease. Two companies — Janssen’s and Alnylam — have submitted new applications.
Long-term Use of Dupixent Effective for Patients With Asthma Regardless of CRSwNP Status
Patients with severe asthma with or without coexisting chronic rhinosinusitis and nasal polyps (CRSwNP) experienced continued improvements in exacerbations and lung function in an extension study. Long-term use of dupilumab is effective at reducing the annualized exacerbation rate while maintaining lung function improvements in patients with asthma with or without...
Streamlining Medicare Advantage Enrollment is Key for Health Plans to Thrive During Surge
As soon as next year, enrollment in Medicare Advantage plans are expected to exceed 50% of the entire Medicare eligible population. For the first time ever, the majority of Medicare beneficiaries will receive health benefits delivered by a private health plan, rather than through traditional, fee-for-service Medicare. As we wind...
