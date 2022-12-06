ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

People

Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News

While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seventeen.com

Selena Gomez Wants to "Make Everyone Feel Good" With Her New Music

Selena Gomez was honored with Variety's Hitmakers Film Song of the Year award for the title track of her Apple TV+ documentary My Mind & Me. Before she graced the stage to accept the award, Sel hit the red carpet, where she opened up about the direction of her new music.
HOLAUSA

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Tom Holland and Zendaya have fans going wild after "reports" of an engagement started floating around Twitter. On Tuesday, the account The Pop Hive wrote, "Tom Holland and Zendaya are reportedly engaged!" Along with an adorable photo of the couple smiling at each other. However, the account...
Hypebae

Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life

Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse's brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
iheart.com

Pat Sajak Offends Vanna White Again On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, and over the years he's gotten more comfortable in his role and lately has seemed more open to saying things that maybe he shouldn't. From calling a contestant "ungrateful," to having an icy exchange with a player over a bad pun, to accusing a contestant of lying, to showing no interest in what a contestant was saying, to unintentionally giving a clue to a puzzle, and even allegedly making fun of a contestant's lisp.

