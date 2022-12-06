Read full article on original website
Commission discusses solid waste options
The Fayette County Commission held its regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 28. All commissioners were present for the meeting. County Engineer Jarrod Milligan addressed the commission concerning the current solid waste situation in the county.
Local teams have tough week
The Fayette County High School boys’ basketball team defeated Northside last week before losing the following night to Corner. Fayette defeated the Northside Rams by the score of 74-72, with Landon Kimbrell hitting the game winning basket for the Tigers at the buzzer.
