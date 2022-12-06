ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owasso, OK

Construction continues on 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Owasso

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=026N8w_0jZFaref00

OWASSO, Okla. — Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home in Owasso!

Shaw Homes broke ground on the new home last month.

Workers poured the concrete slab Monday, and the frame will be installed later this week. Shaw Homes is building the home while Mill Creek Lumber is donating all of the lumber used during construction.

Tickets for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home will go on sale in March.

The winner will be announced during a live broadcast on Sunday, June 15.

