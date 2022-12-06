Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more
Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
The iPad Air is the best tablet of 2022 — here’s why
I reviewed many tablets in 2022 but the iPad Air wins out over its competitors.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month
Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
nationaltoday.com
The Best USB-C MacBook and Laptop Chargers for 2022
Power up your MacBook or laptop with the most efficient and reliable USB-C chargers. USB-C is the future of charging, it is the latest standard for connecting devices to your computer, and is quickly becoming a must-have. The USB-C is a new type of charging technology that has been making waves in the tech world. This type of charger is an evolution of the USB port, which we’ve been using for years now. The new USB-C charger is smaller and thinner than its predecessor, but it’s also more powerful.
notebookcheck.net
KT Pocket KT-R1: Android gaming handheld moves closer to release with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and 1080p display
KT Pocket is now ready to introduce the KT-R1, a budget gaming handheld with a 3:2 display for native Game Boy Advance scaling. KT Pocket offers the KT-R1 in numerous configurations and will begin selling the handheld globally in early 2023 from US$169. KT Pocket has announced the KT-R1, an...
Cult of Mac
Top 10 Momax gifts for travel, WFH and Apple power users
‘Tis the season for outstanding and affordable accessories for your Apple products, and Momax is playing Santa Claus. The company offers 10 great products for travelers, work-from-home toilers and Apple power users alike. And rest assured, in addition to discounts available on Amazon for the devices, you can take another...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Shark, JBL and more
End the week on a high note of low prices with these Amazon deals on wireless headphones, smart robot vacuums and more home essentials.
MacBook Pro M2 Max keeps getting more powerful in leaked benchmarks
The latest leaked benchmarks for the MacBook Pro with M2 Max show even more impressive results than before.
MacBook Pro 14-inch for $400 off is the best MacBook deal right now
With the MacBook Pro set for an update in 2023, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is $400 off at Best Buy.
notebookcheck.net
ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches
The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Anker 577 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station discounted by up to US$110
Anker has currently discounted its 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station in the US and the UK, offering up to £90 (~US$110) off the device. The 13-in-1 gadget has a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot. The gadget works with non-M1 Macbooks and Windows laptops with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.
ZDNet
20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Business Insider
USB ports not working well? 7 ways to troubleshoot.
It's not uncommon for USB ports to stop working properly; swap to a different port and change USB cables to troubleshoot. You can also use Device Manager in Windows to scan for new hardware or uninstall and reinstall the USB controller; on a Mac, you can reset the SMC. Here...
Cult of Mac
It’s official: 2025 iPhone must include USB-C in place of the Lightning port
The European Parliament picked December 28, 2024 as date after which iPhone and all other handsets sold in the EU must have a USB-C port. That means the iPhone 17 in 2025 will definitely not include a Lightning port. But unconfirmed reports say Apple will make the change earlier than...
