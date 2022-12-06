ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

The best MacBook in 2022

Looking for a new MacBook? Here are the best Apple laptops we've tested, whether you need something affordable or want to go all-out for maximum performance.
Apple Insider

OtterBox is out with new power banks for iPhone and Apple Watch

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — OtterBox has three new chargers to power aniPhone and an Apple Watch, with features that include nightstand mode and versatility as a car vent mount. The Power Bank with Apple Watch Charger, Multi-Mount Power...
Apple Insider

Daily Deals Dec. 9: $255 off M2 MacBook Air, Refurbished iPads starting at $115, 33% off Samsung 32-inch M7 4K monitor, more

Friday's best deals include the new 10.9-inch iPad for $399, $10 off Apple's MagSafe Charger, $75 off an 11-inch iPad Pro, and much more. Every day,AppleInsider scours online retailers daily to find discounts and offers on hardware and accessories, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other gear. The best offers we find are put together into our Daily Deals list for our readers to browse and save money.
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
The Independent

Here are the best laptop deals we’ve found this month

Laptop slowing to a crawl? Did that last browser tab finally push your tireless friend to breaking point? It might be time for an upgrade. Helpfully, we’ve rounded up the best laptop deals in the UK, to help you grab a portable PC or Macbook at a great price.The rise of remote working means more of us than ever are shopping around for the best laptop deals, though finding the ideal machine depends on how you plan to use it.The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop,...
nationaltoday.com

The Best USB-C MacBook and Laptop Chargers for 2022

Power up your MacBook or laptop with the most efficient and reliable USB-C chargers. USB-C is the future of charging, it is the latest standard for connecting devices to your computer, and is quickly becoming a must-have. The USB-C is a new type of charging technology that has been making waves in the tech world. This type of charger is an evolution of the USB port, which we’ve been using for years now. The new USB-C charger is smaller and thinner than its predecessor, but it’s also more powerful.
Cult of Mac

Top 10 Momax gifts for travel, WFH and Apple power users

‘Tis the season for outstanding and affordable accessories for your Apple products, and Momax is playing Santa Claus. The company offers 10 great products for travelers, work-from-home toilers and Apple power users alike. And rest assured, in addition to discounts available on Amazon for the devices, you can take another...
notebookcheck.net

ViewSonic M2W portable projector with 1,700 lumens brightness launches

The ViewSonic M2W portable projector has arrived. The gadget has an LED light source with a maximum brightness of 1,700 lumens and up to 30,000 hours of life expectancy. The projector has a 1280 x 800 px resolution and produces lifelike colors, covering 125% of the Rec.709 color gamut. You can throw images up to 120-in (~305 cm) wide from 3.1 m (~10.2 ft) away, thanks to a 1.2 throw ratio.
notebookcheck.net

Deal | Anker 577 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station discounted by up to US$110

Anker has currently discounted its 577 Thunderbolt Docking Station in the US and the UK, offering up to £90 (~US$110) off the device. The 13-in-1 gadget has a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, USB-C and an SD card slot. The gadget works with non-M1 Macbooks and Windows laptops with a Thunderbolt 3 or 4 port.
ZDNet

20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Business Insider

USB ports not working well? 7 ways to troubleshoot.

It's not uncommon for USB ports to stop working properly; swap to a different port and change USB cables to troubleshoot. You can also use Device Manager in Windows to scan for new hardware or uninstall and reinstall the USB controller; on a Mac, you can reset the SMC. Here...
Cult of Mac

It’s official: 2025 iPhone must include USB-C in place of the Lightning port

The European Parliament picked December 28, 2024 as date after which iPhone and all other handsets sold in the EU must have a USB-C port. That means the iPhone 17 in 2025 will definitely not include a Lightning port. But unconfirmed reports say Apple will make the change earlier than...

