ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Baker Mayfield Texans Waiver Claim? Here's Why Not

By Coty M. Davis
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are left searching for answers in hopes of improving their play at quarterback. Sunday afternoon, Kyle Allen had another appalling performance during the Texans' 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Coach Lovie Smith has expressed his desire for better production from the quarterback corps over the previous few weeks. But it is highly unlikely the Texans would pursue Baker Mayfield following his jettison from the Carolina Panthers Monday morning.

Allen finished the Week 13 contest throwing for 201 yards while completing 51.2 percent of his passes to go along with two interceptions and a fumble.

"Don’t know enough about Baker or anything like that — we’re trying to get better play from the guys we have on our current roster," Smith said. "That’s what we’re really focused on right now."

The Texans, who have the league's worst record at 1-10-1, have the best chance to claim the former Pro Bowl quarterback off waivers. If he goes unclaimed by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield will become an unrestricted free agent.

But should the Texans change quarterbacks ahead of their match against the Dallas Cowboys, Davis Mills appears to be the lone option.

Through 10 games, Mills completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before his benching on Nov. 26.

"Kyle was the quarterback of our offense [Sunday]," Smith said. "We didn’t get anything done offensively. I’ve seen the video a few times, and the play at the quarterback position wasn’t good enough yesterday."

In 67 career games, Mayfield has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 15,438 yards, 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions. He is 30-35 as a starting quarterback.

Mayfield finished his disappointing tenure with the Panthers after appearing in seven games. He went 1-5 starting under center while throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Mayfield currently ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR after recording a rating of 18.2. Mills is second to last with a QBR of 29.2.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies

The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update

Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Sean McVay breaks silence on Rams adding QB Baker Mayfield

Head coach Sean McVay seems hyped to have quarterback Baker Mayfield with the Los Angeles Rams, if only for a month. "What I can say in all sincerity is that there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks," McVay said about Mayfield on Wednesday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "And whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined. But I'm excited about that."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff

It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend

There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Texans Make Surprise Selection With First Pick of 2023 NFL Draft

It's hard these days to keep track of who the starting quarterback is for the Houston Texans. With Davis Mills once again leading the team - for now - what isn't hard to track is the fact that Houston has a problem. (Sorry, couldn't help myself.) And it's a quarterback...
HOUSTON, TX
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy