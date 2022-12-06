Read full article on original website
FDA just approved the world's most expensive drug that costs $3.5 million
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a new drug Hemgenix, to be used in patients with hemophilia B, a blood clotting disorder. Since the condition is rare, it will be used only in a small group of patients worldwide. Yet, the drug is making headlines due to its hefty price tag, Science Alert reported.
Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients
Starting next month, a $35 cap on insulin prices will go into effect for millions of Medicare recipients. The lower pricing is one of the first of several policy measures Americans will see in the coming months and years under the Inflation Reduction Act signed into law in August. The bill also requires pharmaceutical companies […] The post Here’s when drug prices will start to decrease for Medicare recipients appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Cost of epilepsy drugs soars
Costs for epilepsy medications in the United States are skyrocketing, outpacing inflation and straining federal insurers Medicare and Medicaid, according to new research.
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Best Adderall Alternatives - Strongest OTC ADHD Medication
This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WTKR. Are you searching for Adderall alternatives to boost cognitive performance, without the harmful adverse consequences?. There's no shortage of people on that search. About 2.5 million people use Adderall within...
Buprenorphine, not methadone, may be safer treatment for opioid-use disorder during pregnancy
People with opioid-use disorder who are pregnant may have more favorable neonatal health outcomes when using buprenorphine, an active ingredient in suboxone and other medications approved for treatment of opioid-use disorder, compared with methadone, according to a Rutgers researcher. The study, conducted at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical...
Discontinuing Long-Term Opioids Tied to Overdose Risk
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Discontinuing prescribed opioids in people with chronic pain is associated with increased overdose risk, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in PLOS Medicine. Mary Clare Kennedy, Ph.D., from the University of British Columbia-Okanagan in Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues used a...
Is Medicare Advantage worth the short-term savings?
Open enrollment for Medicare Advantage, a privately-run option of the federal government’s public healthcare program, is ending Dec. 7. The private option has gained popularity in recent years as companies spend massively on advertising and tout benefits like vision and dental insurance. This year, Medicare Advantage could surpass the traditional Medicare option in enrollment.
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
Pharma Stock Roundup: SNY, GSK, PFE Relieved on Zantac Win & Other Updates
GSK - Free Report) , Sanofi (. PFE - Free Report) . Pfizer/BioNTech received FDA’s emergency approval for Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted COVID vaccine for kinds under five years of age. Pfizer and AbbVie (. ABBV - Free Report) announced research collaborations with private biotechs. Novartis’ (. NVS - Free...
After age 65, Americans consistently spend less: report
Story at a glance Once Americans reach age 65, their spending consistently declines regardless of whether they’re wealthy or have lower levels of financial resources. That’s according to a new study from the Rand Corporation. Researchers assessed data from the Health and Retirement Study and found spending adjusted for inflation declined for single and coupled…
Updated: Gilead, Arcellx team up on anti-BCMA CAR-T as biotech touts a 100% response rate at #ASH22
Gilead and Kite are plunking down big cash to get into the anti-BCMA CAR-T game. The pair will shell out $225 million in cash upfront and $100 million in equity to Arcellx, Kite announced Friday morning, to develop the biotech’s lead CAR-T program together. Kite will handle commercialization and co-development with Arcellx, and profits in the US will be split 50-50.
Patients may be at higher risk of overdose when opioid therapy for pain is discontinued
Opioid-related overdose is now a leading cause of accidental death in the United States and Canada. A study published December 1 in the open access journal PLOS Medicine by Mary Clare Kennedy at University of British Columbia, Kelowna, Canada, and colleagues suggests discontinuing prescribed opioids was associated with increased overdose risk.
Erasca Slides After Public Offering; Inks Licensing Deal with NVS
Shares of Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) slid by more than 11% in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage precision oncology company announced the pricing of its public offering of 15.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $6.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Erasca from the...
Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Wins FDA Priority Review
Pfizer Pharmaceuticals announced Wednesday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its biologics license application for RSVpreF – its new vaccine to prevent lower respiratory tract disease caused by the RSV virus in people ages 60 and up. The decision followed the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation of...
BRIEF-EMA Warns On Waning Effectiveness Of Antibody-Based COVID Drugs
* EMA: ETF STATEMENT ON THE LOSS OF ACTIVITY OF ANTI-SPIKE PROTEIN MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES DUE TO EMERGING SARS-COV-2 VARIANTS OF CONCERN: 09/12/2022. * EMA- UNKNOWN IF EFFICACY OF MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES AGAINST COVID-19 VARIANTS OF CONCERN CAN BE RESTORED BY GIVING HIGHER DOSES THAN THOSE RECOMMENDED. * EMA: UNKNOWN TO WHAT...
Meet Eli Lilly’s New Phase 3 Alzheimer’s Drug, Remternetug
Drugmaker Eli Lilly says experimental Alzheimer’s drug remternetug is part of the next generation of anti-amyloids. The approval of the controversial anti-amyloid drug Aduhelm last year marked a major milestone for Alzheimer’s research — it became the first new drug approved for the disease in almost 20 years. Now, researchers and patients are anxiously awaiting Phase 3 results from the next three anti-amyloid drugs — lecanemab (which recently released a peek at encouraging early results), donanemab, and gantenerumab.
FDA Updates for the Week of Dec. 5, 2022
In COVID-19 news, the FDA has expanded the updated bivalent vaccines EUA to children. The FDA has requested athe removal of Pepaxto indication for multiple myeloma. Regulators have also accepted several applications for: Biogen’s Actemra biosimilar, Pfizer’s RSV vaccine, a resubmitted BLA for Fabry disease. Two companies — Janssen’s and Alnylam — have submitted new applications.
Endologix Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement for AFX2 System
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company, dedicated to improving patients’ lives with innovative interventional treatments for vascular disease, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a pre-market approval (PMA) supplement relating to the AFX2 System. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005348/en/ AFX2 Endovascular AAA System
