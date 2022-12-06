Read full article on original website
‘Harsh’ Kate Middleton Photo in Harry & Meghan Trailer Shows Meghan Markle’s ‘Pure Jealousy’ Toward Prince Harry’s Sister-In-Law, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of attacking the royal family due to their upcoming Netflix docuseries. One royal expert claimed that they were jealous of Kate Middleton. Meghan Markle Agreed To Use Kate Middleton's 'Harsh' Photo Due To Jealousy?. The first promo for Prince Harry and Meghan...
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Jesus Piece unleash new single, An Offering To The Night
Jesus Piece have just unleashed a brand-new single and video, An Offering To The Night. The heavy titans’ first new music since 2018 debut Only Self, it also marks the start of a new chapter on Century Media. And, of course, it’s absolutely crushing…. Back in 2019, we...
In pictures: Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes’ wild Underworld residency
Back in October, when Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes announced a three-night residency at The Underworld, they promised a trio of “intimate and sweaty” evenings. And that’s exactly what they delivered during the opening show last night (December 6). Frank and the gang tore through a 20-song...
Turnstile announce biggest UK headline show to date
Massive Turnstile news! It’s been another outrageously successful year for the hardcore favourites, and now they’re already making their mark on 2023. The band have confirmed three headline dates in the UK and Europe next summer – kicking off with their biggest-ever UK headline date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 30, before heading to Tilburg’s 013 on June 5, and Berlin’s Verti Music Hall two days later.
Evanescence's Fallen has now sold over 10 million copies in the US alone
Evanescence's debut album Fallen has been certified Diamond by the RIAA for over 10 million sales in the US
Alabama Shakes: celebrating a decade of a defining rock’n’soul voice
Rarely has the musical heritage of America’s southern states been distilled so skilfully as on the debut album by this quartet from Athens, Alabama. In this reissue it’s repackaged along with live radio session tracks that rival the original studio takes for earthy R&B analogue electricity. The elastic...
Phil Manzanera: “When I lived in Venezuela, a British boy showed me how to play R&B like Chuck Berry and that was it. I was converted to rock ’n’ roll”
The longtime Roxy Music guitarist talks obscure gear, early gigs and embarrassing onstage moments. By Phil Manzanera’s reckoning, he has played on 80 albums over five decades, most notably as guitarist in the English rock institution Roxy Music, playing alongside Brian Eno, and pioneering a style that took elements of glam rock and augmented them with synth-pop, punk and an adventurist spirit.
Paramore Release New Song ‘The News’ With Horror Inspired Video
As promised, are now sharing the second song from their upcoming This Is Why album, a new track titled "The News." As you might gather from the song's title, Hayley Williams takes a more worldly approach with the lyrics addressing the current state of the world within her vocal take. She opens by singing of a war on the far side of the planet, then turns the "war" idea to describe her inner turmoil going on behind her eyes just like a headache and eventually sounding the call to turn off the news. She belts, "Shut your eyes but it won’t go away / Turn on / Turn off / The news."
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
