On Friday morning, “The Rhode Show” was live at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses in Swansea with NiRoPe, Ron and Pete Cardi, promoting Toys for Tots and free Photos with Santa. Cpl. Daniel O’Neil and Det. Ruth Hernandez of the Rhode Island State Police were also on hand to discuss the toy drive.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO