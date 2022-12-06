Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to take on the ‘Shoe this summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Buckeyes best Rutgers 67-66 on Holden’s buzzer-beaterThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holden’s buzzer-beater provides ‘confidence booster’The LanternColumbus, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
614now.com
A popular Clintonville cafe has opened a brand-new food truck dedicated to pizza
While Portia’s Diner—the same-neighborhood spinoff of the popular health-conscious eatery Portia’s Cafe—closed over the summer, owner Portia Yiamouyiannis has reinvented the former Portia’s Diner food truck in a unique way. Portia’s Cafe Pizza Truck will hold its first public event today. The new food truck...
614now.com
New food and entertainment concept coming to the site of the long-vacant Upper Arlington Cafe
The Upper Arlington Cafe served as a northwest side hub for food and fun throughout two decades until it closed in 2010, and it’s stood vacant ever since. Soon enough, however, that’s about to change. The Fairway Columbus, a brand-new golf simulator lounge and kitchen, will open inside...
614now.com
This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size
High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
614now.com
Lodge-inspired sports bar and restaurant chain planning first Columbus location
According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a national bar and restaurant chain is planning to open its first-ever central Ohio location. Twin Peaks, the lodge-inspired bar and kitchen that employs “Twin Peaks Girls” as servers, appears to be in the early stages of launching a new location in the Polaris area.
614now.com
Popular neighborhood spot in Clintonville closes its doors
Clintonville has lost a High Street business. Mike’s Barbershop, which was located at 3518 N. High St., has closed its doors. The spot, known for its marquee sign and friendly service, appeared to experience a difficulties in recent years leading up to the closure. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
614now.com
A brand new ping pong clubhouse has opened in the Columbus area
Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center has officially opened the doors of its new Plain City facility, located at 9525 State Rte. 161. It relocated from its original home at 2192 N. Wilson Rd., where it operated for the last five years. This means, whether you’re training...
614now.com
Brewery District bar and music venue allegedly burglarized; $20,000 worth of cash and equipment stolen
Over the weekend, a fixture in the city’s indie music scene was reportedly the victim of a burglary that netted more than $20,000 in stolen goods. According to a recently-created GoFundMe page, Double Happiness, the popular live music venue and bar located at 482 S. Front St., was burglarized over the weekend.
614now.com
Alleged new Amtrak proposal would turn Columbus into a hub for rail travel
According to an alleged new Amtrak map that’s making the rounds throughout local social media, Columbus could become a new hub for travel in the Midwest. According to multiple sources, an updated railway plan was allegedly introduced at the annual Amtrak board of directors meeting on Dec. 1 would see the city gain direct rail connections to a host of regional cities.
