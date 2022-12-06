ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickerington, OH

614now.com

This popular Grandview-area restaurant is tripling in size

High Bank Distillery Co. opened its sizable Gahanna location earlier this year, and now it’s original home’s turn to grow. According to Founding Partner Adam Hines, the popular distillery and restaurant has leased the former warehouse space next door to its Grandview-area home, which is located at 1051 Goodale Blvd. Construction will begin shortly to connect the two buildings, which will High Bank a injection of much-needed elbow room.
GAHANNA, OH
614now.com

Lodge-inspired sports bar and restaurant chain planning first Columbus location

According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a national bar and restaurant chain is planning to open its first-ever central Ohio location. Twin Peaks, the lodge-inspired bar and kitchen that employs “Twin Peaks Girls” as servers, appears to be in the early stages of launching a new location in the Polaris area.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Popular neighborhood spot in Clintonville closes its doors

Clintonville has lost a High Street business. Mike’s Barbershop, which was located at 3518 N. High St., has closed its doors. The spot, known for its marquee sign and friendly service, appeared to experience a difficulties in recent years leading up to the closure. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. According...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

A brand new ping pong clubhouse has opened in the Columbus area

Spin & Smash Table Tennis & Ping Pong Center has officially opened the doors of its new Plain City facility, located at 9525 State Rte. 161. It relocated from its original home at 2192 N. Wilson Rd., where it operated for the last five years. This means, whether you’re training...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Alleged new Amtrak proposal would turn Columbus into a hub for rail travel

According to an alleged new Amtrak map that’s making the rounds throughout local social media, Columbus could become a new hub for travel in the Midwest. According to multiple sources, an updated railway plan was allegedly introduced at the annual Amtrak board of directors meeting on Dec. 1 would see the city gain direct rail connections to a host of regional cities.
COLUMBUS, OH

