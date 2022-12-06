(Farmington, MO) An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled after St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois Hills outside of Farmington Wednesday night. A press release from the Sheriff's Department indicates a call to check the well being of a resident came in at 7:41 PM. Arriving officers located the homeowner, 64 year old David L. Fischbeck, Sr., dead inside the home. Evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the death was a homicide. A 33 year old male, still present at the scene, was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Department Detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/9, at the St. Francois County Morgue. The 33 year old male remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Until then his name can't officially be released. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO