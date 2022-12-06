Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Suspect in custody, accused of stabbing man in Cape Girardeau

kbsi23.com
UPDATED: Cape man stabbed Friday afternoon
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man is being treated for injuries sustained during a Friday afternoon stabbing. According to Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 1:13 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of N. West End for a reported stabbing. A male...
KFVS12
Man accused of killing two women to be back in court

KFVS12
Man stabbed, suspect in custody

KFVS12
Deadly officer involved shooting in Butler County

KFVS12
Man arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection with shots fired in Arena Park. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers heard gunshots in Arena Park around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, December 8. He said officers found an intoxicated man who admitted...
KFVS12
Farmington, Mo. man accused of murdering father
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Farmington man is accused of killing his father. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, the county prosecuting attorney filed formal charges against 33-year-old David Leroy Fischbeck, Jr. He was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action and is being...
KFVS12
Man arrested on trespassing charge accused of biting officer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man arrested on a trespassing charge in Cape Girardeau is also facing charges in connection with his arrest. Officers were called just before 9 p.m. on Monday, December 5 to a home on the 100 block of Green Acres to a report of a man attempting to get into a home.
KFVS12
Suspect in double-homicide killed in Butler Co. officer-involved shooting

KFVS12
Man found guilty of shooting Carbondale man in 2019

wpsdlocal6.com
State police identify man shot, killed by Williamson County, Illinois, deputy
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Investigators with Illinois State Police have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a Williamson County deputy Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a rifle at the deputy. State police say 47-year-old Jeremy Fowler of Carbondale died after he was shot...
KFVS12
Man charged with trespassing and assault to officer in Cape Girardeau

KFVS12
Murder trial underway for man accused of shooting, killing another man in Carbondale in 2019
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The trial is underway for a man accused of murder in a 2019 shooting. According to online court records, the trial for Olando Terrel Sheron began on December 5. Sheron was arrested in southern California in October 2021 on a warrant charging him with first-degree murder...
kfmo.com
Fischbeck Stabbed to Death
(Farmington, MO) An investigation is underway and an autopsy is scheduled after St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the 1000 block of St. Francois Hills Drive in St. Francois Hills outside of Farmington Wednesday night. A press release from the Sheriff's Department indicates a call to check the well being of a resident came in at 7:41 PM. Arriving officers located the homeowner, 64 year old David L. Fischbeck, Sr., dead inside the home. Evidence immediately apparent at the scene indicated the death was a homicide. A 33 year old male, still present at the scene, was taken into custody without incident pending further investigation. Sheriff’s Department Detectives worked throughout the night processing the scene and conducting interviews. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning, 12/9, at the St. Francois County Morgue. The 33 year old male remains in custody awaiting the filing of formal charges. Until then his name can't officially be released. Stay tuned to KFMO B104 News for more information as it becomes available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect in shots fired incident arrested
Downtown Paducah businesses raise concerns after shots fired incident. A Mayfield woman is under arrest, charged in connection to a shots fired incident in downtown Paducah over the weekend. Paducah police are still working to identify the man who allegedly fired the shots.
KFVS12
Woman charged in connection with ‘shots fired’ investigation in downtown Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested and charged in connection with a “shots fired” investigation in downtown Paducah. Keyja R. Hammonds, 26, of Mayfield, was arrested on a warrant charging her with first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more) after turning herself in to police.
westkentuckystar.com
Investigation leads to trafficking arrest of Paducah man
A drug investigation led to the arrest of a Paducah man on trafficking charges. McCracken County Sheriff's drug division detective have been investigating the alleged sale of drugs from a Linden Street residence. On Wednesday, a search of the home located 39-year-old Jerome R. Britt, along with 18 grams of crack cocaine, 6.3 grams of powder cocaine, 172 grams of marijuana and scales.
wfcnnews.com
BREAKING: Sheriff's Deputy fatally shoots armed man in Williamson Co.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot an armed man this afternoon in a rural area south of Crab Orchard Lake. According to a news release from Sheriff Jeff Diederich, they were first called to the scene on a service call...
KFVS12
Murphysboro woman killed in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning, December 7. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Route 149 near Violet Road, which is a few miles west of Murphysboro. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation shows...
