Michael O'Neill: Returning international bosses - risk or safe bet?
'Never go back!' - it's entered the football lexicon as a cliched warning against giving managers a second spell in charge. Well, the Irish FA had no such qualms in re-appointing Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland boss on Wednesday after taking the side to the Euro 2016 finals during his first stint.
Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
Cricket World Cup League Two: Scotland ease to eight-wicket win over Nepal
Nepal 119 all out (50 overs): Paudel 47; Sharif 2-20 Scotland 121-2 (17.0 overs): Munsey 45, McBride 46; Airee 1-5 Scotland signed off for 2022 with a commanding eight-wicket victory over Nepal in Namibia to stay top of the Cricket World Cup League Two. The Scots bounced back from defeat...
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
10 Places To Live Abroad So Cheap You Could Quit Your Job
With the cost of living in the United States soaring, more and more people are setting their sights on an international destination that won't break the bank. Some locales are so affordable that with...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
'If I buy a bus ticket I can't eat for two days' - asylum seeker Aymen
Aymen Alkhawlani wakes each morning and asks himself the same question: Do I buy a bus ticket and go hungry, or eat and be alone?. Such dilemmas are familiar to people in the UK asylum system. With most barred from working, they rely on UK government support. Typically this is...
Morocco vs Portugal LIVE: World Cup 2022 score and updates as En-Nesyri goal gives Morocco shock lead
Morocco play Portugal in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar and with history on the line. Morocco can become the first team from Africa to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup if they beat the Portuguese, who are favourites to progress to the final four following their brilliant 6-1 victory over Switzerland in the last 16.Morocco will be sure to put up more of a fight after they battled to a 0-0 draw with Spain, before holding their nerve in the penalty shoot-out to spark wild celebrations in the country and Arab communities across the world.Walid...
Newcastle Whey Aye wheel doubts mount amid delays
Mounting doubts surround plans to build Europe's biggest observation wheel in Newcastle. Dubbed the "Whey Aye" wheel, the 460ft (140m) structure on Spillers Wharf would be taller than the London Eye. Work had been due to begin in 2020 but has been repeatedly delayed. Developers behind the £100m project say...
London Stadium anti-social fan behaviour costs £500,000
Behaviour by some away fans during West Ham United matches at London's former Olympic stadium has cost the taxpayer more than £500,000 this year. The figures were revealed by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), which runs the site - now called the London Stadium. The LLDC's Lyn Garner...
Labour says it would stop Cumbria coalmine from opening
Ed Miliband vows party will seek to prevent ‘climate-destroying’ plan and if elected would deliver green jobs
What is the Cumbrian coalmine and why does it matter?
A new coalmine, the Woodhouse Colliery, has been proposed at a site near Whitehaven in Cumbria, with £165m investment and a production capacity of about 2.8m tonnes of coal a year. The proposal has been mooted for more than two years. Ministers at first offered a green light, but...
Women's basketball: ‘I’ve been spat at in the face for the colour of my skin’
Basketball scout Sarah Chan's career has taken her all over the world, from Sudan to Kenya, Europe and the US - but she's had to face war, racism and gender-based violence along the way. "I have been spat in the face for the colour of my skin," says the former...
Friday's gossip: Garnacho, Sommer, Endrick, Ziyech, Leao
Real Madrid are interested in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho - the 18-year-old Argentine who scored his first Premier League goal against Fulham last month. (Revelo - in Spanish) But Real Madrid are not intending to make a move for Garnacho, AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao or PSV...
CANCELLED: Lasses Match Preview: Sunderland look to build momentum in Conti Cup against Leicester tonight
MATCH CALLED OFF - Sunderland AFC Women v Leicester City Women. Eppleton CW, Welfare Road, Hetton-le-Hole, DH5 9NA. Tickets: Adults £7, Over 65s £3.50, Students and Under 16s £1. Click here to book now or pay on the gate (card only). Free entry for everyone with either a Stadium of Light or Eppleton season card.
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
