FOX Sports
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision
Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
FOX Sports
Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one, as both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Brazil got a couple of shots on goal but nothing went through. The second half was more of the same with multiple Brazilian shots on goal but nothing would go through. That would all change in extra time when Neymar would put the team on his back and scored in 105’ + 1’. Croatia said not so fast and evened up the score Bruno Petkovic scored in 117’. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.
Ronaldo, Portugal look to end Morocco's World Cup run
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team will look to end Morocco's surprising World Cup run that has brought joy to African soccer and the Arab world
BBC
The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac
Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
Watch: Neymar Goal Gives Brazil Lead v Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarter Final
Neymar has given Brazil the lead in extra time against Croatia in the first quarter final at the tournament. Watch the goal here.
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
BBC
World Cup 2022: Who will win the Golden Boot - vote now
Can anyone catch Kylian Mbappe in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot?. The France striker has scored five goals, two clear of anybody else as it stands. Among the chasing pack on three each are Argentina legend Lionel Messi, England pair Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Portugal's hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud, Brazil's Richarlison and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.
Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Yes, Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. No, the France forward was not injured when he missed a recent training session. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered a reassuring message about Mbappé on Wednesday, news that perhaps...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Neymar equals Pele's 'official' Brazil scoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele's 'official' goalscoring record of 77 for the men's national team...
Portugal World Cup 2022 squad: Fernando Santos' full team
The Portugal World Cup 2022 squad reached the quarter-finals after defeating Switzerland in the last-16
Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18.
BBC
World Cup quarter-finals predictions: Chris Sutton predicts all the matches including England v France
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. There are some mouth-watering match-ups in the quarter-finals of the World Cup - but will there...
BBC
Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers
Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
NBC Miami
Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss
While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world
Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
BBC
World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe 'ignoring talk' before England quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Kylian Mbappe is "ignoring the talk about him" before Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016
Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
BBC
World Cup 2022: England believe they can win tournament - Harry Maguire
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.
From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
