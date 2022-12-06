Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one, as both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Brazil got a couple of shots on goal but nothing went through. The second half was more of the same with multiple Brazilian shots on goal but nothing would go through. That would all change in extra time when Neymar would put the team on his back and scored in 105’ + 1’. Croatia said not so fast and evened up the score Bruno Petkovic scored in 117’. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.

22 HOURS AGO