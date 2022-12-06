ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave Portugal World Cup squad after controversial decision

Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portugal World Cup squad after he was left on the bench against Switzerland. Despite Portugal’s successful World Cup so far, it hasn’t been the greatest tournament for Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has struggled to perform consistently throughout the tournament and was recently dropped to the bench against Switzerland, with the manager’s decision proving right after they won the game 6-1.
FOX Sports

Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one, as both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Brazil got a couple of shots on goal but nothing went through. The second half was more of the same with multiple Brazilian shots on goal but nothing would go through. That would all change in extra time when Neymar would put the team on his back and scored in 105’ + 1’. Croatia said not so fast and evened up the score Bruno Petkovic scored in 117’. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.
BBC

The moment Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout cross on airport tarmac

Video from Russian state media shows the moment released prisoners US basketball star Brittney Griner and notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout meet in the UAE. In a scene edited before being published in Russia, Griner (in the red coat) and Bout are seen crossing on the tarmac at an airport in Abu Dhabi.
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick

Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
BBC

World Cup 2022: Who will win the Golden Boot - vote now

Can anyone catch Kylian Mbappe in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot?. The France striker has scored five goals, two clear of anybody else as it stands. Among the chasing pack on three each are Argentina legend Lionel Messi, England pair Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford, Portugal's hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos, France's all-time top scorer Olivier Giroud, Brazil's Richarlison and Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands.
The Associated Press

Rested Mbappé to face England in World Cup quarterfinals

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Yes, Kylian Mbappé will be ready to face England at the World Cup on Saturday. No, the France forward was not injured when he missed a recent training session. France teammate Ibrahima Konaté delivered a reassuring message about Mbappé on Wednesday, news that perhaps...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Neymar equals Pele's 'official' Brazil scoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Neymar has equalled Brazil legend Pele's 'official' goalscoring record of 77 for the men's national team...
BBC

Kolo Toure: New Wigan manager praises 'mentor' Brendan Rodgers

Kolo Toure paid homage to his "mentor" Brendan Rodgers after being unveiled at Wigan Athletic in his first managerial position. Toure, 41, left his coaching role under Rodgers at Leicester City to sign a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club. The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender becomes the fourth...
NBC Miami

Argentine Fans in Lusail Stadium Celebrate Brazil's World Cup Loss

While one set of fans drown in tears, another is swimming in them. Following Brazil's stunning loss to Croatia in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday, Argentine fans awaiting the start time of their next fixture were full of jubilation upon hearing the news of their South American rivals.
The Guardian

Supporters surge to Qatar as Morocco carry hopes of entire Arab world

Atlas Lions’ run reaches across borders, with fans eyeing stays beyond Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against Portugal. It was in mid-air on the final leg to Doha that Hassan realised exactly what lay in store. He was travelling from Paris, via Istanbul, with his friends Manal and Zouhair after hours of searching for a ticket to Morocco against Spain finally paid off. “I didn’t understand what I was seeing and hearing,” he says. “There were Egyptians, Jordanians, Iraqis, Yemenis – all of them had left their families and their jobs, just to come and support Morocco.”
BBC

World Cup 2022: France's Kylian Mbappe 'ignoring talk' before England quarter-final

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. France forward Kylian Mbappe is "ignoring the talk about him" before Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Morocco remind Osian Roberts of Wales in Euro 2016

Former Wales assistant manager Osian Roberts says he is reminded of the Wales squad he helped reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016 when looking at the Morocco team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Roberts worked as Morocco's technical director from 2019 until 2021 when he joined Patrick Vieira...
BBC

World Cup 2022: England believe they can win tournament - Harry Maguire

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. England "really believe" they can win the World Cup, unlike in 2018, says centre-back Harry Maguire.

