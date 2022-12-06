Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala Christmas Parade returns this Saturday, multiple road closures in effect
The highly popular Ocala Christmas Parade will return this Saturday, December 10 for its 66th installment, and those traveling to the event can expect multiple road closures and detours. The City of Ocala has provided a list of the road closures and detours that will be effective on the day...
ocala-news.com
Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest
Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on ‘dangerous speeders’ in southwest Ocala
I agree with the resident who recently wrote about the speeders on 49th Avenue. We live in proximity to that location on SW 38th Avenue, which is used by residents in Sky Valley as well as some of the school buses transporting for Hammett Bowen. I have been complaining to...
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Fall Sunrise From Summercrest in Ocala
Check out this beautiful fall sunrise from Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to lydia Orcales for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Fiery Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This fiery sunset lit up the evening sky over the Summercrest neighborhood in SE Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
ocala-news.com
Holiday Colors In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
These festive colors on the water add some holiday cheer to Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade
The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
ocala-news.com
State Representative for Ocala, Marion County accused of stealing $150,000 in COVID-19 funds
The Florida state representative from Ocala and Marion County who introduced the controversial Parental Rights and Education bill has been indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements. The indictment, which was announced today by Jason R. Coody (United States Attorney...
ocala-news.com
MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
ocala-news.com
Art exhibit featuring handmade dolls to open at Mary Sue Rich Community Center in January
A new art exhibit featuring a variety of unique and handmade fiber art dolls will be on display at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center beginning in mid-January. The exhibit, which is titled “Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey,” will remain on display at the community center through Thursday, May 25, 2023. A preview of the exhibit will be offered online beginning on Friday, December 16.
ocala-news.com
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on E Silver Springs Boulevard
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on E Silver Springs Boulevard, near the 4600 block, when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway, according to a social media post from the Ocala Police Department.
ocala-news.com
73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County
A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
ocala-news.com
Harry Boots Lovell
Harry Boots Lovell, born April 6, 1934 in Bedford, Indiana passed peacefully at home under hospice care on December 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Harrison Thornton Lovell and Eulalia Goen Lovell, and his sister Rosemary Keith and his brother James W. Lovell. Boots retired from...
ocala-news.com
Community Foundation raising funds to send first responders, military, nonprofits to Gasparilla Bowl
The Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County is partnering with the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl to give back to first responders, military personnel, and nonprofits in Central Florida. Individuals who work in these fields of public service will have the opportunity to attend the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday, December 23...
ocala-news.com
MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges
A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
ocala-news.com
Two Alachua County convicted felons sentenced to federal prison for firearm offenses
Two Alachua County men, both with multiple prior felony convictions, were sentenced this week to federal prison terms ranging from 18 years to 19 years and 6 months for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida...
ocala-news.com
Oliver O. Kingsbury
Oliver O. Kingsbury (Ollie) was born September 18, 1943 in Reed City, Michigan. The youngest of four children, there was an eight year difference between he and his brother Jim. With love in her heart, his mother joked she “should have danced all night.”. Ollie graduated from Reed City...
ocala-news.com
Patricia Margaret White
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Viner White of Ocala, FL, formerly of Middlebury, VT. Patricia passed away peacefully on December 1st at Brentwood at Fore Ranch with family by her side. She had celebrated Thanksgiving the previous week with most of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We will be forever grateful for this last opportunity to celebrate “Grammy”.
ocala-news.com
Woman accused of burglary after entering Ocala church after hours, rummaging through office
A 41-year-old woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of entering a closed church in Ocala and rummaging through an office inside the building. On Tuesday, several MCSO deputies responded to Ocala Korean Baptist Church located at 7710 SW 38th Avenue in reference...
Comments / 0