ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Belleview mayor invites residents to take part in Christmas Light Contest

Belleview Mayor Christine Dobkowski’s annual Christmas Light Contest will be held later this month, and residents with festive home decorations could be eligible for prizes. According to the City of Belleview, all decorated homes in the city’s four quadrants will take part in the contest, as long as the holiday decorations are on display by no later than Tuesday, December 20.
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Holiday Colors In Ocala’s Summerglen Community

These festive colors on the water add some holiday cheer to Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCPS, local channels to broadcast this weekend’s Ocala Christmas Parade

The 66th annual Ocala Christmas Parade will return this weekend and residents will have the option to watch the festivities from home. The parade will take place on Saturday, December 10, and Marion County Public Schools will begin broadcasting the event on television and YouTube at 5:30 p.m. The event...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO seeks help identifying golf cart theft suspect

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a man who is suspected of stealing a golf cart that was parked in front of a fast-food restaurant in Ocala. According to MCSO, the male suspect (pictured below) allegedly stole the victim’s...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Art exhibit featuring handmade dolls to open at Mary Sue Rich Community Center in January

A new art exhibit featuring a variety of unique and handmade fiber art dolls will be on display at the Mary Sue Rich Community Center beginning in mid-January. The exhibit, which is titled “Revolutionized Textile & Fiber: The Art of Ingrid Humphrey,” will remain on display at the community center through Thursday, May 25, 2023. A preview of the exhibit will be offered online beginning on Friday, December 16.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle on E Silver Springs Boulevard

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala on Friday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., a vehicle was traveling westbound on E Silver Springs Boulevard, near the 4600 block, when it struck a pedestrian who was attempting to cross the roadway, according to a social media post from the Ocala Police Department.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

73-year-old pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car in Marion County

A 73-year-old pedestrian was critically injured on Wednesday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle near an intersection in Marion County. The Florida Highway Patrol incident report stated that on Wednesday, at approximately 2:40 p.m., an 88-year-old man from Silver Springs was traveling northbound on SE 58th Avenue, near the intersection of SE 28th Street, in a sedan.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Harry Boots Lovell

Harry Boots Lovell, born April 6, 1934 in Bedford, Indiana passed peacefully at home under hospice care on December 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Harrison Thornton Lovell and Eulalia Goen Lovell, and his sister Rosemary Keith and his brother James W. Lovell. Boots retired from...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO looking for man suspected of withdrawing $21,000 from victim’s bank account

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is suspected of stealing over $21,000 from a victim’s bank account. According to MCSO, an out-of-state male victim contacted the sheriff’s office to report that thousands of dollars had been fraudulently withdrawn from his account at Truist Bank on NW Blitchton Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala pastor indicted on COVID-19 relief fraud charges

A 45-year-old pastor from Ocala has been indicted on six counts of wire fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Earlier today, United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of the indictment charging 45-year-old Henry Troy Wade, of Ocala, with fraud relating to COVID-19 relief funds.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Oliver O. Kingsbury

Oliver O. Kingsbury (Ollie) was born September 18, 1943 in Reed City, Michigan. The youngest of four children, there was an eight year difference between he and his brother Jim. With love in her heart, his mother joked she “should have danced all night.”. Ollie graduated from Reed City...
REED CITY, MI
ocala-news.com

Patricia Margaret White

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Patricia Viner White of Ocala, FL, formerly of Middlebury, VT. Patricia passed away peacefully on December 1st at Brentwood at Fore Ranch with family by her side. She had celebrated Thanksgiving the previous week with most of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. We will be forever grateful for this last opportunity to celebrate “Grammy”.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy