Edwardsville, IL

SIUE Wrestling Welcomes Eight Signees

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE wrestling Head Coach Jeremy Spates announced the addition of eight new student-athletes who will be joining the Cougars next season. Toby Billerman (Indianapolis, Indiana), Aaron Cramer (Grayslake, Illinois), Danny Martinez (Miami, Florida), Nick Nosler (Tolono, Illinois), Santino Robinson (Mascoutah, Illinois), Braxton Strick (Ozark, Missouri), Hayden Whidden (Lakeland, Florida), Brock Woodcock (St. Clair, Missouri) have signed on with SIUE wrestling.
SIUE Welcomes Cotterel to Athletic Training Staff

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Mason Cotterel joins SIUE Athletics as an Assistant Athletic Trainer. He serves as the primary Athletic Trainer for track and field and wrestling. Cotterel comes to SIUE after spending four months at Fontbonne in St. Louis. At Fontbonne, He was responsible for the evaluation of athletic injuries, designing and implementing rehabilitation programs and acute injury management. He worked with women's volleyball, STUNT, dance, cheer, wrestling, and softball.
