EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Mason Cotterel joins SIUE Athletics as an Assistant Athletic Trainer. He serves as the primary Athletic Trainer for track and field and wrestling. Cotterel comes to SIUE after spending four months at Fontbonne in St. Louis. At Fontbonne, He was responsible for the evaluation of athletic injuries, designing and implementing rehabilitation programs and acute injury management. He worked with women's volleyball, STUNT, dance, cheer, wrestling, and softball.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO