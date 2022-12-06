ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian Draftee Killed After Grenade Launcher Misfires

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A newly drafted Russian soldier was killed during training after one of his comrades lost control of a grenade launcher, according to a report.

News outlet Ostorozhno Novosti (Attention News) said on its Telegram channel that the incident took place Monday at an artillery range near the town of Luga in the Leningrad region. The servicemen were divided into two groups, and one was practicing firing from anti-tank weapons while the others were testing automatic grenade launchers.

One of the soldiers from the second group "lost control of the grenade launcher and started firing in different directions," the report said. A shell hit a 37-year-old who was identified only as Dmitry S. He had been mobilized from the village of Borok in the Vologda region. "The soldier died on the spot from a head wound," Attention News said, adding that a military prosecutor's office and the police will investigate.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine that was aimed at boosting troop numbers by about 300,000. Military bloggers and state television outlets have aired complaints about the process being botched, although Putin has not been blamed directly. A lack of equipment, training and pay for the recruits has added credence to reports of demoralized Russian troops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVkvz_0jZFZ60s00

In the weeks following the draft announcement, mobilized Russians have died in unexplained or unusual circumstances before arriving in Ukraine.

In the Sverdlovsk region, a draftee was killed after he choked on his vomit after drinking, according to the Telegram channel of news outlet It's My City. It said there have been four similar cases since the end of September.

In October, the body of a soldier was found on the site of the Novosibirsk Higher Military Command School. News outlet Sibkray.ru said that, according to relatives, the man had died "as a result of violent actions."

Human rights lawyer Pavel Chikov said in October that at least six newly drafted soldiers had died in the first couple of weeks of mobilization, including three at an army training center in Sverdlovsk.

On December 3, Ukraine's SBU intelligence service said it had discovered through intercepts that the Russian command was hiding the reasons behind the deaths of draftees "before a new wave of mobilization to prevent riots in the army."

Meanwhile, the Institute for the Study of War said this week that a growing number of Russian men mobilized to fight in Ukraine are rebelling, with hundreds detained recently for defying orders from their commanders.

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's Defense Ministry for comment.

Comments / 5

Related
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
brytfmonline.com

The leader of the Russian occupation “disappeared”

There have been many cheery photos from Kherson, the capital of the Ukrainian region, in recent days after Ukrainian forces recaptured it from Russia over the weekend. By that time, the city had been occupied for eight months. The city is the only regional capital Putin captured during the first...
Newsweek

Western Soldiers Using Ukraine War as 'Safari' To Hunt Russians, Envoy Says

Moscow's ambassador to the U.S. has claimed that foreigners fighting alongside Ukraine's forces were "hunting" Russians fighting in the war. Anatoly Antonov, a former deputy defense minister who has been the Russian envoy to Washington since 2017, told the Izvestia newspaper that "criminals" and "mercenaries" had joined the fight against Moscow's forces since Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill

Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy