ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself

By Anna Skinner
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin 's press office is denying that the Kremlin's leader fell down a set of stairs and soiled himself.

General SVR posted a lengthy story on Telegram last week about how Putin had a stressful day at work filled with discussions of Russia's failing economy and the war with Ukraine. At the end of the day, General SVR said the Russian president slipped and fell five steps, landing on his tailbone. The jarring fall allegedly caused Putin to "defecate involuntarily".

General SVR is unsubstantiated, and although the anonymous page is allegedly operated by a former Russian Foreign Intelligence Service official with inside access to Putin and his staff, it often makes anti-Kremlin posts that aren't verified. The page has posted many times on Putin's alleged failing health, and many people following the war from across the globe have been quick to speculate and closely examine Putin's actions, looking for clues into his health.

However, in an email sent to Newsweek on Tuesday, the Press and Information Office of the President of the Russian Federation denied the claim that Putin fell down the stairs, suffered a bruised tailbone and soiled himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NM18O_0jZFZ58900

"Regarding your request, we can say that this is completely untrue," the email said.

Rumors of Putin suffering from a mystery illness—everything from different types of cancer to Parkinson's disease and mental health illnesses—have been shared for years, although speculation has increased since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February. Many of the reports have speculated similar illnesses over the years, with cancer and Parkinson's disease usually at the top of the list.

Russian officials have previously denied claims that Putin is sick. In May, a Russian official shut down rumors of the president's illnesses in an interview with French television station TF1. In July, Forbes reported that the Kremlin again denied rumors of illness.

"Everything is fine with his health," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Putin in the article. "You know that Ukrainian information specialists, and American and British ones, have been throwing out various fakes about the state of the president's health in recent months—these are nothing but fakes."

Media across the globe have published articles examining Putin's health as told by photos of the Russian president and video clips of him. Some of the photos depict Putin clenching a table with his hand, allegedly to stop his hand from shaking, and tapping his foot. Those struggling with Parkinson's disease can exhibit symptoms such as tremors, loss of balance and stiffness.

Newsweek reached out to the General SVR Telegram channel for comment.

Comments / 800

Laron Plouche
3d ago

Question, what type of society, country whatever would allow a sick person to run it into the ground...losing tens of thousands of young men, bankrupting the economy and not being challenged or better canceled out!!

Reply(111)
165
not me
3d ago

Biden has achieved 15+ accomplishments for America and the world, in less than 2 years. That was achieved with many obstacles in his path. Just Google the list. I for one am thankful that he is our president.

Reply(110)
236
Melissa Shedd
3d ago

I don't agree with anything I've seen of Putin this far but I do not wish any Evil upon him ..because 2 wrongs never equal a right. As far as us Americans here especially our social media and news I wish we would find a way to be more professional and. looking as bad or in many cases worse than those we a judging. I pray God helps each and everyone of us and our Families as we face these dark times ❤️

Reply(17)
78
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Footage Shows Ailing Russian Leader Looking Shaky & Unstable As He Grips Chair, Shuffles Feet

New footage of Vladimir Putin showed the Russian leader looking shaky and unstable, fueling rumors that his health is dramatically deteriorating, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former intelligence officer appeared to be uncomfortable in a new video captured on Tuesday, sitting awkwardly in a chair during an in-person meeting with Miguel Díaz-Canel, the president of Cuba and leader of the country's communist party.At one point, Putin discreetly wrapped his hand around the arm of his chair, seemingly in an attempt to stabilize himself as they had a recorded discussion. That same day, both attended an unveiling ceremony of a monument...
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
The Independent

Melania predicts what Trump’s return to White House would look like in three words

Former first lady Melania Trump hailed her husband's bid to run for the president's office in 2024, suggesting that his return to the White House would lead to "success and prosperity".Donald Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign to try to return to the White House for a second time. His team filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission, establishing his candidacy to run for the office. "America's comeback starts right now," he said in a speech."I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
americanmilitarynews.com

Iranian schoolgirl dies after reportedly being beaten for refusing song praising Ayatollah

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A 16-year-old girl beaten by security forces in the northwestern Iranian city of Ardabil for refusing to sing a pro-regime anthem when her school was raided by agents has died of her injuries. The Coordinating...
DOPE Quick Reads

Chinese police stations now found in the US- 54 illegal stations were already recently found in other countries

Following Safeguard Defenders' release of 110 Overseas - Chinese Transnational Policing Gone Wild, 54 police-run "overseas police service centers" were exposed across five continents. The secret undercover police stations are presented as helping Chinese citizens residing in other countries with administrative tasks like renewing a driver's license. [i]
BlackAmericaWeb

14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue

Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2024, but constitutional experts say Section 3 of the 14th Amendment disqualifies him from seeking any public office ever again because he incited the infamous insurrection on Jan. 6 2021. The post 14th Amendment Disqualifies Trump From Ever Holding Public Office Again, Experts Argue appeared first on NewsOne.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1059M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy