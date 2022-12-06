Read full article on original website
Related
lonelyplanet.com
Slow travel: Why London to Stockholm by train is worth the day-long journey
After a day and night of rail travel, you’ll roll into Stockholm in the late morning © GenOMart / Shutterstock. Our slow travel series explores how you can take more mindful journeys by train, boat, bus or bike – with tips on how to reach your no-fly destination, and what to see and do along the way. Here, Lonely Planet's resident train expert Tom Hall takes us from London to Stockholm by train.
Morocco reaches World Cup semifinals, tops Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semifinals, and so does the Arab world. Morocco delivered a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of soccer’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team 1-0 Saturday in the another shocking result in the first World Cup staged in the Middle East. While a tearful Ronaldo headed right down the tunnel — and maybe into international retirement — after the final whistle, Morocco’s players tossed their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans. “Pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou said. “Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation coming after us. They’ll know Moroccan players can create miracles.”
lonelyplanet.com
11 of the top things to do in the USA
The United States is vast and varied, spanning roughly 3000 miles from east to west and 1650 miles from north to south – and that’s not including Alaska and Hawaii. You could spend a lifetime exploring and barely scratch the surface. But that just means there’s plenty to...
lonelyplanet.com
7 of the best beaches in Belize
Calm Caribbean waters protected by the second largest barrier reef in the world, consistently warm weather that basically begs you to cool off in the water, and a long list of coastal villages each with their own seaside charm: Belize has basically everything a beach lover is looking for. Except...
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
Comments / 0