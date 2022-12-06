Read full article on original website
Stranded strangers become friends after random road trip to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Thirteen strangers with 13 different reasons to get to Knoxville from Orlando were all hit with one problem Sunday night. Dozens of passengers were left stranded after an airline announced it was cancelling flights. The next flight out wasn’t until Tuesday night, which wasn’t an option for...
LIST: Where to see Christmas lights in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Across East Tennessee, people are in the Christmas spirit, and it shows. Homes across the region are filled with hundreds and, at times, even thousands of lights. Below you can find a list of some of the big places to go see Christmas lights across East...
NO MORE RAIN! We're tracking when this ends
Knox County Commissioner Dasha Lundy is searching for more oversight at the Sheriff's Office after a Facebook post went viral.
The Pines opens in Sevierville
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a historical building where some of the legends of country music performed in Sevierville. That included a young Dolly Parton who had her first paid performance at The Pines Theater. Today, you’ll find all sorts of entertainment inside from duck pin bowling to board...
Tennessee basketball set to take flight this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The basketball Vols are up in New York this weekend where they’ll face No. 13 Maryland in the Hall of Fame Invitational. The Vols are coming off their seventh straight win after cutting down the Eastern Kentucky Colonels Wednesday night. A game where Julian Phillips...
WATCH: Students surprise 94-year-old crossing guard with roses
Janice Wade-Whitehead, CEO at Alzheimer's Tennessee, says creating a safe and calm space can help your loved one during the holidays.
New development coming to North Knoxville
New development coming to North Knoxville
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Man siphons thousands of dollars of gas from pump
Vols win 22nd straight at home in 84-49 rout of EKU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An excellent night on the glass and a double-double from Julian Phillips led the seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers to an 84-49 victory over Eastern Kentucky Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols (8-1) dominated in the second half and owned the glass throughout the game, out-rebounding EKU...
MEDIC in ‘critical need’ of certain blood types
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Thursday it was in critical need of certain types of blood. Officials said the blood center needed O-negative and O-positive after seeing a significant demand increase in the last week. To make an appointment, call 865-524-3074 or visit medicblood.org.
Creating Oversight at the Knox County Sheriffs Office
North Knoxville recycling plant moves towards rezoning more than three years after fire. The Fort Loudon Waste and Recycling facility burned down in 2019 and forced more than 100 residents to evacuate.
Williams, Jackson and Bishop bring home Titans Mr. Football awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2022 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans. More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the...
Lady Vols operating without one of their key players
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols look to stay in the win column Sunday after beating UT Chattanooga 69-39 on Dec. 6. They will have to do so without one of their key leaders Tamara Key, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots found in her lungs. Key missed her first career start as a Lady Vol on Tuesday night.
Some holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many fun holiday-themed events to Find Your Fun this weekend. Unicorn World is coming to Knoxville this weekend. It’s at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall Saturday and Sunday. Kids of all ages can go enjoy the interactive and themed experience including an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, storytime, and life-sized unicorns. Tickets start at $30.
Russia-USA Prisoner Swap - clipped version
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Fulton boy’s basketball on a redemption tour
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fulton boy’s basketball program is no stranger to the post-season. The Falcons have nine title appearances and three championships to their name. Last season they were one shot away from reaching the finals for the tenth time. Denaj Kimber, a Falcon’s point guard who...
Missing Knoxville woman located safe
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers announced that a missing 23-year-old woman had been located safe. Family members reported Olivia Elmore missing after they hadn’t heard from her since Nov. 25, according to police. Elmore is 5′9 with brown hair and brown eyes.
Prep Hoops: Oak Ridge boys stay unbeaten; Alcoa girls win fifth in a row
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge boys basketball team won its fifth road game of the early season Friday to stay unbeaten at 7-0 with a 63-53 win over Central. On the girls’ side, Alcoa, after dropping its first game of the season, won its fifth straight game to move to 5-1. BOYS.
Authorities looking for missing high school student
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing high school student. Mariah Murray is not wanted for anything, but the 16-year-old, who attends Austin East High School is missing. Murray was last seen leaving the Department of Child Services on Western Avenue in Knoxville on Dec. 6, 2022. Now, officials believe she may be in the Hardin Valley area.
