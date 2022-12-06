KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lady Vols look to stay in the win column Sunday after beating UT Chattanooga 69-39 on Dec. 6. They will have to do so without one of their key leaders Tamara Key, who was recently ruled out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots found in her lungs. Key missed her first career start as a Lady Vol on Tuesday night.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO