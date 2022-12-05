ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

City of Madison Wisconsin

Recording of the Passenger Rail Station Study on December 7, 2022.

The City is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation (US DOT), Amtrak, and other stakeholders to capitalize on the greatly increased federal funds to expand intercity passenger rail and to bring Amtrak service to Madison. Two recently released rail plans identify the need for passenger rail service in Madison...
City of Madison Wisconsin

TONIGHT, 12/7: Passenger Rail Station Study Kick-off Meeting

The City of Madison is hosting a kick-off meeting for the Passenger Rail Station Study tonight, December 7, 2022. You have the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually via Zoom. The purpose of the study is to identify a recommended location for a potential future Amtrak Station....
City of Madison Wisconsin

Upcoming PIM on Changes to the Zoning Code Family Definition, Plus Recording of Last Night's Passenger Rail Meeting

I've asked Zoning Administrator Katie Bannon and Building Inspection Division Director Matt Tucker to join D13 residents in a public information meeting on December 19 at 7pm to discuss proposed changes to the zoning code family definition. Currently, in a non-owner-occiupied housing unit in parts of our city, including some...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Common Council Update, Wingra Watershed, Jeff Erlanger Award

Last night a great deal was accomplished at our Common Council meeting. We approved millions more for new affordable housing projects, and we unanimously approved two important transportation items, the Metro Transit Network Redesign and the new Transportation Demand Management (TDM) policy. It was also a frustrating evening. The Community...
City of Madison Wisconsin

Mayor’s Remarks at December Public Safety Briefing

The Covid-19 pandemic had many impacts, beyond the impacts to our health and wellbeing. One of the most concerning impacts has been elevated levels of violence across the county, including in our community. Here in Madison we have worked hard --collaborating across many departments --to tackle these issues, taking a...
MADISON, WI

