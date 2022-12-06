Read full article on original website
WWMT
Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
WWMT
Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
WWMT
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess nurses continue negotiations, threaten strike if no deal reached
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Hundreds of nurses at a Kalamazoo hospital are prepared to walk off the job after months of negotiations with their hospital system. The overwhelmingly majority of the group of 728 union nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital voted to authorize a strike if necessary Tuesday night. The...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
WWMT
Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
WWMT
Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo to host Community Arts Awards
RICHLAND, Mich. — Since 1985, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has honored local artists, arts organizations and supporters with its Community Arts Awards. On Wednesday, the group is scheduled to host its award ceremony at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine Arts, the council said in a release.
WWMT
Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
WWMT
Drivers, MDOT react to Battle Creek Capital Avenue Bridge reconstruction in Summer 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to rebuild a Battle Creek bridge and close down a major road for 75 days. MDOT said the Capital Avenue bridge over I-94 in Battle Creek will be rebuilt in the Summer of 2023 for 75 days. It was built in 1959 and will be closing down and detouring while its being rebuilt.
WWMT
Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
WWMT
Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections
PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
WWMT
Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
WWMT
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
WWMT
Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
WWMT
Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
WWMT
Three arrested, cocaine seized in Grand Rapids drug trafficking investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lengthy investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Grand Rapids wrapped up Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Three suspects were arrested while attempting to transport narcotics to Grand Rapids from out of state, police said. Police news: Teenager shot in Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Kendall College of Art and Design to close historic UICA in Grand Rapids
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts portion of Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to close in 2023. For the past decade, community donors have financially supported the UICA program's expenses, but the college says the pandemic created obstacles too difficult to overcome.
WWMT
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
WWMT
Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
WWMT
AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
