Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Experts examine potential impact of looming strike with Ascension Borgess nurses

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Thursday, Ascension Borgess nurses in Kalamazoo will meet with hospital officials for another round of negotiations. Negotiations start at 9 a.m. “The nurses are very angry, how the hospital treated us during the pandemic, so our nurses are ready to walk the picket line,” said Jamie Brown from the Michigan Nurses Association. “This is the furthest step we've taken, and hopefully we're nearing the end.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Babysitter warned CPS about mother charged in Portage infant death

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The babysitter of an infant girl who died after being allegedly kicked by her mother, warned Child Protective Services about prior abuse allegations involving the 31-year-old facing a murder charge in her daughter's death, according to court records. Coty Lyon, 31, was charged with second degree...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo to host Community Arts Awards

RICHLAND, Mich. — Since 1985, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo has honored local artists, arts organizations and supporters with its Community Arts Awards. On Wednesday, the group is scheduled to host its award ceremony at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine Arts, the council said in a release.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Schools appoints new mental health coordinator

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools welcomed a new coordinator of mental health initiatives to the district Monday. A Masters graduate of Western Michigan University, Marianne Joynt will provide support to Portage Public Schools by promoting the wellbeing and resilience of students and staff, empowering families, and collaborating with the community, a representative from the school district said Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Artprize 2.0 is coming to Grand Rapids next fall. The iconic West Michigan event is scheduled to take place Sept. 14 through Oct. 1, 2023, a representative from Artprize 2.0 said in a release Wednesday. Grand Rapids faces lawsuit: Family of Patrick Lyoya files $100...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Curb lanes on Portage Road to close for utility connections

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers traveling on Portage Road may want to look for an alternate route Monday morning. Westnedge, Portage Road construction: Drivers can expect delays on Westnedge Avenue and Portage Road. Starting at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound curb lanes on Portage Road from East Centre Avenue to...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Drivers can expect delays near Oakland Drive in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Street repairs are expected to begin Friday near the southbound lane of Oakland Drive between West Kilgore Road and Greenbriar Drive, according to the City of Portage. Traffic is to be permitted, but drivers can expect delays, city officials said. The work is scheduled to be...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Three Rivers publication shuts down after 127 years in business

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — After bringing the news to Three Rivers and the surrounding area for over 100 years, the Commercial-News has announced its last publication. The final issue will be on Saturday. The newspaper will then cease publication, according to Editor and Publisher Dirk Milliman. News today: Patrick...
THREE RIVERS, MI
WWMT

Annual contest names Red Oak biggest tree in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since 1993 ReLeaf Michigan, a state-wide nonprofit tree organization, has challenged the public to find Michigan’s largest living trees through its 15th biennial Michigan Big Tree Hunt. contest. Janie Bare, of Kalamazoo, submitted the winning entry; a red oak, spanning 226-inches and almost 19 feet,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kendall College of Art and Design to close historic UICA in Grand Rapids

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts portion of Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to close in 2023. For the past decade, community donors have financially supported the UICA program's expenses, but the college says the pandemic created obstacles too difficult to overcome.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Crash in Portage sends two drivers to hospital, one seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Police responded to a crash Thursday at 8:30 p.m., after two vehicles collided near the intersection of South Sprinkle Road and East Milham Avenue. The driver of a pickup truck was traveling south on South Sprinkle Road. They attempted to turn east onto East Milham...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

AG Nessel: Monitoring reports of interference on prop 2 and 3 vote recounts

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan officials are conducting a partial recount of two ballot proposals voted on in November. Attorney General Dana Nessel's office has received reports on the interference, according to a statement released Wednesday. A few Michigan counties, including Kalamazoo County are working on recounting votes for proposal...
MICHIGAN STATE

