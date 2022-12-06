Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kingcityrustler.com
King City police chief announces departure
KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will be leaving his post to accept the undersheriff position with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, city officials announced this week. Boyd’s last day on the job with the City of King will be Dec. 29. “Chief Boyd...
Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
19-year-old pleads no contest to DUI manslaughter charges in Monterey County
SEASIDE, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman out of Seaside pleaded no contest on Wednesday to charges stemming from a fatal DUI collision. On Sept. 19, 2021, just before 11 a.m., Emely Rivera Vigil was traveling northbound on Highway 1 between Seaside and Marina in a 2020 Ford Fusion with two high school friends.
KSBW.com
Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest 2 in possession of firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Police Department was called Tuesday night to El Dorado Park as there were reports of two men in possession of firearms. According to police a few hours after receiving reports officer pulled over the suspected car which led the passenger of the car to start a foot chase with police.
KSBW.com
Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
KSBW.com
Arson suspected in Santa Cruz storage facility fire causing $125,000 in damages
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — When crews arrived on the scene at Extra Space Storage on 1310 Fair Avenue, they saw smoke coming from the first floor. The Santa Cruz police were on scene and advised the fire department not to enter the building until they completed their criminal investigation.
KSBW.com
Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 8, 2022
SOLEDAD — City of Soledad and Soledad-Mission Chamber of Commerce have postponed the 37th Annual Soledad Christmas Celebration for a second time due to inclement weather. A new date has not been announced for the festivities, originally planned for Dec. 3 before a rainstorm forced organizers to reschedule for Dec. 10. But another forecasted storm this weekend has triggered the latest postponement. The annual holiday celebration at Cesar Chavez Park on Front Street typically includes an outdoor parade and tree-lighting ceremony.
Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14
LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Wednesday that several service changes will go into effect as part of their Better Bus Network starting on Saturday Dec. 10. Here is the complete list of route changes to take place. MST officials did confirm that they will still provide RIDES program passengers with the same The post MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday appeared first on KION546.
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
pajaronian.com
Suspect arrested with guns, drugs at Watsonville motel
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man with several outstanding felony warrants was arrested Dec. 2 when police found two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in his room. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said officers arrested Angel Contreras, 35, at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street late...
‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
benitolink.com
Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman
The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
KSBW.com
Man receives maximum sentence in connection to 2019 crash that killed Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. — Three years following the fatal crash, Jacque Clark was sentenced for willfully failing to help the victims in the deadly crash. He’ll serve a year in the Monterey County Jail. Charged with a felony, for riding as a passenger in his own car and not helping the victims.
Pleasure Point sustains: Neighborhood group celebrates compromises made for Portola Drive's future growth
Though they're "not gloating," Save Pleasure Point made enough sensical noise to 1st District Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manu Koenig, who helped make the group's case to the planning department and other supervisors to limit development density on large parcels along the neighborhood's main commercial artery.
Missing San Jose boy found
UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
Comments / 0