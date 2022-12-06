ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kingcityrustler.com

King City police chief announces departure

KING CITY — King City Police Chief Keith Boyd will be leaving his post to accept the undersheriff position with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, city officials announced this week. Boyd’s last day on the job with the City of King will be Dec. 29. “Chief Boyd...
KING CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a Fresno man and a Salinas woman suspected of driving under the influence with a loaded firearm in the vehicle on Thursday. At around 4:08 p.m., the Bike Patrol noticed a vehicle driving recklessly along the 200 block of Reservation Road. They stopped the driver of the The post Two arrested in Marina face DUI and loaded firearm charges, police appeared first on KION546.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville police arrest burglar caught on camera

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Police in Watsonville arrested of a man stealing tools from a business using a garbage bin on Rodriguez Street, according to the department. According to police, they were able to find Baudel Sanchez, 20, who was hiding in a nearby church parking lot. Officers say that Sanchez denied any involvement at first before eventually confessing to breaking into the business and stealing the tools.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police arrest 2 in possession of firearms

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Police Department was called Tuesday night to El Dorado Park as there were reports of two men in possession of firearms. According to police a few hours after receiving reports officer pulled over the suspected car which led the passenger of the car to start a foot chase with police.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Pacific Grove schools briefly placed on lockdown after reports of armed man

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Pacific Grove schools went into lockdown on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a handgun in the Fairview Shopping Center. A witness to the incident reported seeing the suspicious person drive away in a gray Honda and provided the license plate number to police, according to investigators.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas police department introduces K9 officer Checo

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department has introduced K9 Checo as an addition to the Violence Suppression Task Force. Checo is a 1.5-year-old Belgium Malinois from Mexico, who is named after Formula One driver Sergio “Checo” Perez. Checo is a certified narcotics detection canine. According to...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Hollister Police is looking for a man who is wanted for armed robbery of a gas station Wednesday night. Police said the robbery occurred just before midnight at the Quik Stop at 1300 Fourth Street. He brandished a gun and then drove off in a silver pickup truck. Police warn he is The post Hollister Police searching for armed and dangerous robbery suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Dec. 8, 2022

SOLEDAD — City of Soledad and Soledad-Mission Chamber of Commerce have postponed the 37th Annual Soledad Christmas Celebration for a second time due to inclement weather. A new date has not been announced for the festivities, originally planned for Dec. 3 before a rainstorm forced organizers to reschedule for Dec. 10. But another forecasted storm this weekend has triggered the latest postponement. The annual holiday celebration at Cesar Chavez Park on Front Street typically includes an outdoor parade and tree-lighting ceremony.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14

LAS LOMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that they arrested a Las Lomas man on several felony counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, false imprisonment and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14. Deputies went to a residence in Las Lomas to conduct a welfare check. During the check, a The post Deputies: Las Lomas 76-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting three children under 14 appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): The Monterey-Salinas Transit announced on Wednesday that several service changes will go into effect as part of their Better Bus Network starting on Saturday Dec. 10. Here is the complete list of route changes to take place. MST officials did confirm that they will still provide RIDES program passengers with the same The post MST will have new service changes starting on Saturday appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Suspect arrested with guns, drugs at Watsonville motel

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man with several outstanding felony warrants was arrested Dec. 2 when police found two loaded guns and nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine in his room. Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said officers arrested Angel Contreras, 35, at a motel on the 900 block of Main Street late...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Tireless champion’ killed by San Jose driver

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A beloved community leader in San Jose was killed by a “reckless” driver as she was leading a religious procession on foot Wednesday night, according to the victim’s friends. The victim was identified by San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo as Maria Marcelo. “Our community lost a tireless champion, and many […]
SAN JOSE, CA
benitolink.com

Minor accepts plea deal in accident that killed Hollister woman

The driver of the car that killed Hollister resident Devan Nicole Elayda on Nov. 27, 2021, accepted a plea deal Oct. 4 on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury. The driver is a minor. Elayda, 23, was a senior in criminology...
HOLLISTER, CA
KRON4 News

Missing San Jose boy found

UPDATE: Donovan has been found safe. PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The Palo Alto Police Department is searching for a boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon. 12-year-old Donovan, a San Jose resident whose last name was not provided by police, walked away from a family member’s medical appointment at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 […]
SAN JOSE, CA

