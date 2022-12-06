ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Health system installs free Narcan vending machines

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RUbfC_0jZFYRKH00

To combat the growing number of opioid overdoses, a Michigan health system has installed free Narcan vending machines.

WOOD-TV reported that Cherry Health and the Grand Rapids Red Project installed the machines at two health centers — one in Grand Rapids and the other in Greenville.

Narcan overdose reversal kits will be provided for free and will be available 24 hours a day.

Narcan, otherwise known as the generic medication naloxone, blocks opioid receptors and reverses the effects of opioids. When someone has overdosed, naloxone can restore normal breathing when their breathing has slowed or stopped, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Naloxone is given when someone shows signs of an opioid overdose from using such drugs as heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine and morphine. Naloxone can be either given through a nasal spray or injected into a muscle.

The NIH has shared the signs of an overdose, which include:

  • Unconsciousness.
  • Small pupils.
  • Slow or shallow breathing.
  • Vomiting.
  • Inability to speak.
  • Faint heartbeat.
  • Limp arms and legs.
  • Pale skin.
  • Purple lips and fingernails.

The Michigan vending machines are not the only ones rolled out.

Philadelphia installed a Narcan vending machine in West Philadelphia’s Free Library in February, WHYY reported. The library is in a neighborhood that had the highest increase in overdoses in 2021. The library system has also seen its fair share of overdoses. Officials said that since 2015, there had been 54 overdoses in branch locations and in more than 40% of the cases, library employees administered naloxone.

Vine Grove, Kentucky, also installed the first Narcan vending machine in the state in October. Within a day, the machine, which was located outside of the city’s police department, had been emptied of the medication, WLKY reported.

In Washington state, a woman credits the availability of Narcan via a vending machine for saving her brother’s life.

“If we hadn’t had that vending machine, I might not have had my brother alive today,” LuDene LoyaltyGroves told The Wall Street Journal in October. Her brother was living in a homeless encampment in Moses Lake and other people living there got Narcan from a vending machine at the shelter where LoyaltyGroves works and used it to revive her brother several times.

Some machines don’t just carry Narcan. Some also have free snacks, condoms, socks and/or fentanyl test kits — all for free. They are being installed in fire stations, jails, churches and other publicly accessible areas, the newspaper reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington state hospitals strained by tri-demic, now with ‘unprecedented’ flu cases

An unusual spike in flu cases - plus COVID-19 and RSV means hospitals dealing with the triple threat of viruses are filling up. “Like we’re seeing throughout the rest of the United States, we are seeing an unprecedented increase in influenza. Data just came out recently indicating that our hospitalization rate across the United States is at the highest levels in the last 10 years, and we’re definitely seeing that within UW Medicine hospitals as well,” said Dr. John Lynch, an infectious diseases specialist at Harborview Medical Center and UW Medicine.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Louisiana Public Service Commission incumbent faces runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. — (AP) — Lambert Boissiere III, who has comfortably held a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission for 18 years, faces his toughest reelection Saturday in a runoff against newcomer Davante Lewis. The election for Louisiana's obscure regulatory body typically receives little attention locally, but...
LOUISIANA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kari Lake challenges her defeat in Arizona governor’s race

PHOENIX — (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican defeated in Arizona governor’s race, is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs, asking a court to throw out certified election results from the state's most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor's election in that county.
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mount Rainier National Park announces first recorded moose sighting

Mount Rainier National Park announced a moose sighting Thursday, the first recorded moose sighting at the park and in southwestern Washington, the park said on Twitter. The park’s Twitter account speculated that the moose could be the same one that was spotted on the Interstate 90 wildlife crossing at Resort Creek, which the Washington State Department of Transportation Snoqualmie Pass account tweeted about in August.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Next round of rain and snow moves in

SEATTLE — There are scattered showers Friday morning with temps in the low to mid-30s. Most of the showers will just be rain, but on higher hills or in heavy showers, there could be some pockets of wet snow mixed in. These showers will wrap up a bit for...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
113K+
Followers
147K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy