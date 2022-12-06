Read full article on original website
NBA
Thunder Tips Off Annual Black Heritage Creative Contest
OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 – The Oklahoma City Thunder is accepting submissions for its annual Black Heritage Creative Contest, presented by Sprite. The contest celebrates Black History Month and invites Oklahoma high schoolers to express through art how an inspirational experience, moment or individual in Black history inspires them.
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
