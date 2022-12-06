Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wabi.tv
Bangor man faces 20 year sentence for drug crimes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor man faces up to a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to drug crimes in federal court in Bangor Thursday. Court records say 31-year-old Wayne Smith and others trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl across Penobscot and Aroostook counties from 2018-2021. Smith was charged with conspiracy...
Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties
A 31-year-old man from Bangor pleaded guilty Thursday to drug trafficking charges in Penobscot County and Aroostook County. Bangor Man Pleads Guilty to Drug Trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook Counties. Wayne Smith is facing up to 20 years in prison. He submitted his guilty plea in U.S. District Court in...
Athens man, 33, dies at Somerset County Jail
MADISON, Maine — Police are investigating after a resident was reported dead at the Somerset County Jail in Madison on Monday. According to Assistant Jail Administrator Capt. Michael Pike, Readington-Fairview EMS responded to a call shortly before 8 a.m. Virgil White, 33, of Athens was pronounced dead at the...
AUGUSTA RESIDENTS BEWARE: Police Say Vehicle Burglaries Are on The Rise
It's always good, whether you live in the city or the country, to be in the everyday practice of locking your car doors when you're home. Because let's face it, some people have nothing better to do than break in to your vehicle and steal your things. These losers have no regard for anyone else's belongings- so stay vigilant!
wabi.tv
Body of missing 71-year-old Maine woman found in water
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WMTW) - The body of a missing Saint George woman was found by a Maine Game Warden and search team Friday morning. Authorities say 71-year-old Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove, off States Point Road. Laporte’s body...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Grand Jury indictments
Hancock County– A woman arrested in connection with a hit and run crash in Orland has been indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury. Patricia Bowen, 71, of Searsport was indicted for tampering with a witness and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Authorities say Travis Allen, 46, was walking in...
wabi.tv
Milbridge couple face theft charges
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - A Milbridge couple are facing charges after taking large amount of money from a family member’s bank account. After an investigation, Steven Furth, 32, and his wife Ashley Furth, 39, were arrested on Monday during a traffic stop in Cherryfield. Both are facing theft charges.
Maine Woman Found Guilty Of Speeding For Going 45 In A 45 Zone
Yes! As strange as it sounds, a woman was once found guilty of speeding for going 45 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. According to the December 7th, 1953 issue of the Daily Kennebec Journal, the woman had been involved in a November crash in a 45 mile per hour zone on Augusta's North Belfast Avenue.
wabi.tv
Inmate at Somerset County Jail passes away
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - An inmate at Somerset County Jail has passed away. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, EMS was called to the jail shortly before 8 a.m. Monday. Virgil White, 33, of Athens, was pronounced dead in the jail. A warrant for White’s arrest was put out...
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
WPFO
Maine is on the verge of another record year for overdose deaths
(BDN) -- Maine is on track again to see a record number of overdose deaths by the end of the year. In October, 58 people died from drug overdoses, according to the most recently released state overdose statistics. Eleven of those deaths — the highest total for any Maine county — happened in Penobscot County, which has been disproportionately affected by the state’s ongoing and worsening opioid epidemic.
12-year-old student charged with terrorizing in Hancock County
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A 12-year-old boy was charged with terrorizing this week after allegedly emailing a suicide helpline saying he planned to shoot several people, including teachers and students, The Ellsworth American reported Wednesday. The boy is a student at Surry Elementary School. The suicide helpline, based in Washington,...
foxbangor.com
Pittsfield has a new Police Chief
PITTSFIELD– A new leader has taken the helm at the Pittsfield Police Department. Vincente Morris was sworn in Tuesday after Pittsfield councilors unanimously voted to appoint him to the position. Morris previously served the Augusta Police Department for two decades, working his way up through the ranks from a...
penbaypilot.com
Man charged with OUI after driving wrong way on Union Street in Rockland
ROCKLAND — On Dec. 8 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Rockland Police officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling head-on towards them, going the wrong way down Union Street. Officers stopped the vehicle and through their investigation determined the operator was under the influence, police said in a new release.
foxbangor.com
Couple arrested on felony theft charges
MILBRIDGE — A Milbridge couple faces felony theft charges as a result of an extensive joint investigation between the Washington and Hancock County Sheriff’s Offices, Maine State Police, Maine DEA, and the FBI. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, felony arrest warrants were issued on Friday for...
Suspect Still at Large after Bank Robbery in Waterville, Maine
The Camden National Bank in Waterville was robbed Tuesday morning when a man entered the building and threatened the staff. The Robber Left with an Undisclosed Amount of Money. Police said the suspect did not show a weapon. He exited the bank after the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money. Local police departments, the Maine State Police and the FBI searched for him, but did not not find him.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
Pedestrian Killed on Route 1 in Hancock, Maine
A 67-year-old man was killed early Wednesday morning when he was struck by a pickup truck as he was walking along Route 1 in the town of Hancock. Police and paramedics responded to the crash site around 6:15 a.m., according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. The...
Maine Man Killed Wednesday After Being Struck by Pickup Truck
A Maine man is dead and a woman is uninjured following a car vs pedestrian crash that happened in Hancock County on Wednesday morning. WGME is reporting that the Maine man was walking 'in the road' on Route 1 on Wednesday morning at about 6:15. As he was walking, the...
