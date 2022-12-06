Junior college offensive tackle Larry Johnson set to see the Vols
Tennessee has offered and scheduled a visit with junior college tackle Larry Johnson III, who's road to the class of 2023 is not typical.
Tennessee has offered and scheduled a visit with junior college tackle Larry Johnson III, who's road to the class of 2023 is not typical.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0