Newton Falls, OH

WYTV.com

2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62. According to a press release from the Ohio...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. At-large Councilperson Julie Stimpert was the only council member to vote no. It was a contentious meeting. About 30 people stood and spoke for...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife. Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge. Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati...
GROVE CITY, PA
WYTV.com

Interstate lanes closed for debris after semi, vehicle collide

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of a major interstate is closed Saturday morning after a semi and vehicle collided. The vehicle and semi hit each other in a wrong way crash on I-80 westbound just after the Hubbard exit around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
HUBBARD, OH
WYTV.com

Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year. During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9. This is surrounding the petition...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Recount continues for Mahoning County commissioner’s race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One race remains undecided from the November election because it was very close. We’re following the recount in the race for Mahoning County commissioner. Close to 90,000 ballots were cast in the race between Carol Righetti and Geno DeFabio. Wednesday, the Board of Elections...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Former US Attorney’s sanction hearing set

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September. According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

West Farmington mayor stands firm against water rate hike

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Farmington Mayor Shirley McIntosh is upset about possible water rate increases in the county. McIntosh voiced her frustrations during the weekly county commissioner’s meeting. She says the West Farmington Village Public Water System is a bulk water customer. That means the village maintains and operates its own distribution system for a little more than 300 customers.
WEST FARMINGTON, OH
WYTV.com

Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were in line at a local gas station Thursday morning for a free gas giveaway. It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown. Each car was given $15 worth of free gasoline. A total of $1,125 was given away...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
WARREN, OH

