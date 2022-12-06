Read full article on original website
2 suspects identified after shooting in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The two suspects from a Friday afternoon shooting in Austintown were identified Saturday morning. According to Austintown Police Chief Bob Gavalier, Austin Swiger, 23, and Merissa Durda, 33, are both charged with felonious assault. Durda was also charged with tampering with evidence and obstructing official...
Youngstown police lieutenant charged with dereliction of duty has been fired
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city police lieutenant who was charged with dereliction of duty after having been on paid administrative leave for more than a year has been fired. Lt. Brian Flynn was fired Tuesday, according to Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler. According to a letter addressed to...
2 hurt, 1 seriously in Hubbard Twp., crash
HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that sent two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. It happened around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday at the I-80 eastbound exit ramp and US Route 62. According to a press release from the Ohio...
Newton Falls votes to put policing in hands of sheriff
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Council council voted Wednesday to place policing in the hands of the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. At-large Councilperson Julie Stimpert was the only council member to vote no. It was a contentious meeting. About 30 people stood and spoke for...
Coroner identifies victim in fatal Youngstown fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A victim has been identified in a fire that occurred last week. The Mahoning County Coroner said that Miles Hogan, 58, died in the fire. According to a press release from Captain Kurt Wright from the Youngstown Fire Department, police arrived at the 100 block of Oklahoma Avenue for a fully engulfed structure fire just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
Commissioner Frenchko wants HR director placed on leave, alleges assault
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioner Niki Frenchko wants the county’s new Human Resources director placed on unpaid leave. Frenchko made a motion to place Charles Leightner on leave pending an “investigation as to policy violations, including assault,” effective immediately. This comes the day after...
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to a mental health facility after a patient assaulted a staff member. According to police reports, police were called to Generations Behavioral Health-Youngstown at 10 a.m. Tuesday for an assault that sent a staff member to the hospital. Reports state the...
Victim of fatal Youngstown fire was using space heaters to heat home
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire investigators said Thursday that a woman who was killed in a blaze Wednesday at her South Side home was filling a space heater with kerosene when flames broke out. Fire Investigator Capt. Kurt Wright said the elderly woman who died was also a smoker....
Grove City man sentenced for woman’s killing
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City man has been sentenced on murder charges in the death of his wife. Randall Harland Leaf, 59, pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge. Leaf was arrested after 53-year-old Gretchen Pallack was found dead in June 2021. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati...
Interstate lanes closed for debris after semi, vehicle collide
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Part of a major interstate is closed Saturday morning after a semi and vehicle collided. The vehicle and semi hit each other in a wrong way crash on I-80 westbound just after the Hubbard exit around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Humane agents work to get neglected bullmastiff to normal weight; pursuing possible charges
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents at Animal Charity say they will eventually take the case of a badly emaciated dog to prosecutors to see what kind of charges can be filed. They found “Henderson” on Youngstown’s East Side on Monday. The four-year-old bullmastiff weighed just...
Trumbull County commissioners delay annexation hearing
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners will host a public hearing on the proposed annexation of land into the City of Niles in the new year. During the public hearing originally scheduled for Wednesday, commissioners voted to continue the hearing until January 9. This is surrounding the petition...
Recount continues for Mahoning County commissioner’s race
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One race remains undecided from the November election because it was very close. We’re following the recount in the race for Mahoning County commissioner. Close to 90,000 ballots were cast in the race between Carol Righetti and Geno DeFabio. Wednesday, the Board of Elections...
Dog warden’s office says beware of lost pet scams
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.
Salem getting nearly $38 million to expand school
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem City School District is getting more than $37.8 million from Ohio to expand its campus. The money is part of a total project cost of $57.4 million to build a new PK-8 portion of the new elementary/middle/high building. The local share of the project is $19.5 million.
Former US Attorney’s sanction hearing set
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We first told you about a former United States Attorney Mark Bennett, who is facing possible disbarment and other law license sanctions, back in September. According to a disciplinary report, Bennett is accused of sexually harassing an intern who eventually came to the U.S. Attorney’s...
Choffin students get visit from Youngstown Bomb Squad
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Students at Choffin Career and Technical Center got a firsthand experience with the Youngstown Bomb Squad Thursday. The bomb squad made a visit to the public safety class at the school to show students how some of the equipment is used. “They’re teaching us how...
West Farmington mayor stands firm against water rate hike
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – West Farmington Mayor Shirley McIntosh is upset about possible water rate increases in the county. McIntosh voiced her frustrations during the weekly county commissioner’s meeting. She says the West Farmington Village Public Water System is a bulk water customer. That means the village maintains and operates its own distribution system for a little more than 300 customers.
Cars line up at Youngstown gas station for free fuel
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers were in line at a local gas station Thursday morning for a free gas giveaway. It was at the Big Apple Gas Station on McGuffey Road in Youngstown. Each car was given $15 worth of free gasoline. A total of $1,125 was given away...
Kent State students present plans for St. Joe’s site in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition of Warren’s former St. Joseph Hospital is underway. The eyesore is expected to be gone by Christmas. What then will become of that property? This afternoon in downtown Warren some Kent State students had some ideas. Kent State architecture student James Settle...
