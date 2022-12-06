YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Staff with the Mahoning County Dog Warden are warning people who’ve lost their pets to be aware of potential scam artists. Workers say they’ve been averaging at least one report a week of people losing money to con artists who either try to sell people a new puppy online or claim to have recovered their lost dog or cat and now want money.

MAHONING COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO