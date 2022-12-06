ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Drennen, Kentucky Running Back, Enters the Transfer Portal

By Nick Roush
On3.com
 3 days ago
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

One of Kentucky’s most prolific recruits is taking his talents elsewhere. Running back Michael Drennen has entered the transfer portal.

Drennen was a highly-touted National Signing Day addition in 2020. A consensus 4-star prospect, 247 Sports ranked Drennen as the No. 6 all-purpose back in the country when he picked Kentucky over USC. He was the No. 252 overall prospect in the 2020 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Upon arriving at the University of Kentucky, the Dublin, OH athlete started his career at wide receiver. Also known as ‘Donut,’ he played in eight games during the COVID-plagued 2020 season, catching three passes for 26 yards.

During the following offseason Kentucky hired John Settle to coach the Cats’ running backs. Settle previously recruited Michael Drennen to play running back at Wisconsin. Settle saw a more natural fit for Donut in the backfield, leading to an offseason position change. In 2021 he played in six games, carrying the ball seven times for 17 yards and a touchdown against ULM.

However, the running back experiment did not work. He appeared in zero games this fall, preserving his redshirt. With a COVID-19 waiver available, he has three years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky Players in the Transfer Portal so far

Wide Receivers: 5

  • DeMarcus Harris
  • Chauncey Magwood
  • Rahsaan Lewis
  • Chris Lewis
  • Tae Tae Crumes

Running Backs: 2

  • Kavosiey Smoke
  • Michael Drennen II

Tight Ends: 1

  • Keaton Upshaw

Offensive Linemen: 1

  • John Young

Defensive Backs: 1

  • Adrian Huey

