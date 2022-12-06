John Calipari assesses Oscar Tshiebwe's play since returning from injury

Andy Lyons | Getty Images

Oscar Tshiebwe was going to be hard-pressed, regardless of his injury, to put up similar numbers as he did a season ago. However, the minor knee procedure he had before the season seems to be having a minor effect on his production to start Kentucky’s season.

John Calipari addressed Tshiebwe’s performance so far this season during his press conference following the Wildcat’s 73-69 win over Michigan in London in the Hall of Fame Showcase. He said his star player is still playing like a star but that the rust he’s knocking off is affecting his shot-making to start the season.

“He did good…This kid averages (a double-double) and could average more,” said Calipari. “He’s missing a lot of shots because he hadn’t practiced for four weeks and, coming back, there are shots that he’s missing that he just usually does not miss…He’s doing good.”

In his six games since returning, Tshiebwe is averaging 14.2 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.5 steals. He’s shooting 55.4% from the field and 81.3% from the free throw line but, based on Calipari’s words, he suggests those percentages could be even better once Tshiebwe is closer to 100%.

Kentucky has plenty of talent, but they’ll go as Tshiebwe goes when it comes to the success of their season. With one month left between now and SEC play, Tshiebwe will have the Wildcat’s upcoming five-game stretch to get all the way ramped up and healthy before the grind of the conference slate arrives.

Oscar Tshiebwe is in a rebounding world of his own

There are bad rebounders, good rebounders and great rebounders. Then there’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

The Kentucky center rocked the college basketball world last season by shattering just about every record the sport had to offer, averaging 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per contest en route to consensus National Player of the Year honors. As a rebounder, he led the country in rebounding (15.1), offensive rebounds per game (5.3) and defensive rebounding percentage (34.6%) while also finishing second in offensive rebounding percentage (19.4%). He was the first major-conference player to average 15-15 since UCLA’s Bill Walton in 1972-73.

Compared to the rest of the college basketball landscape, Tshiebwe is in a league of his own. No one else in college basketball has a defensive rate higher than 33.5% or an offensive rate higher than 21.4%. Tshiebwe’s got both ends of the floor locked up by a country mile.

Again, all of this is with Tshiebwe knocking off the rust after missing a month during the preseason. What’s he going to look like when he actually finds his groove?